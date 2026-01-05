Orioles emerge in trade talks for intriguing young pitcher

It's hard to imagine that the Baltimore Orioles could have produced a better offseason than what they've accomplished to this point.

The Orioles entered this winter on the heels of a disappointing 2025 season and needed to address several clear holes in their roster. One of these was the lack of power in the middle of their lineup, which Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' brass fixed by trading for Taylor Ward and then signing Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal. Ward and Alonso combined for 74 home runs in 2025, thus turning Baltimore's offense into one of the American League's most formidable.

There was also a clear hole in the back end of Baltimore's bullpen, given that it's unknown when Felix Bautista will be returning to the team. And this was addressed by signing Ryan Helsley to a three-year contract, who appears poised to bounce back after a brutal end to the 2025 season.

Lastly, the Orioles needed to add to their starting rotation. So far, they've traded for Shane Baz and re-signed Zach Eflin. But if they're going to make any other big moves this winter, it would presumably to add an ace-caliber arm to pair with Trevor Rogers.

Multiple insiders and reporters have connected Baltimore to the three top starting pitchers still available in free agency, which are Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, and Ranger Suarez. And while Mike Elias still might make a deal for one of these guys, he could also make a trade to add a quality starting pitcher.

Orioles linked to trade with Marlins for Edward Cabrera

It appears that Baltimore is actively exploring the trade market when it comes to one arm, which USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed in a January 5 article.

"The Miami Marlins are listening to trade offers for starter Edward Cabrera, with the Yankees, Mets, Cubs and Orioles all still showing interest," Nightengale wrote.

Cabrera is one of the most intriguing pitchers in baseball right now. He's coming off a 2025 campaign with Miami, where he went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 137.2 innings pitched (26 starts).

There's no question that Cabrera would be a great fit for the Orioles' rotation and would be the cherry on top of an already fantastic offseason. Then again, Baltimore might be better suited to pursue one of the aforementioned free agents, if only so that they don't have to give up quality prospects.

