Proposed Baltimore Orioles Trade Lands Sub-3.00 ERA Starter
The Baltimore Orioles biggest need at the upcoming MLB trade deadline is starting pitching. Could they end up with a possible upgrade out of necessity?
The injuries to Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells has brought the need to move pitchers out of the bullpen and rush a rookie into a bigger role. They've survived in the regular season so far, but it's not a staff to feel too confident in for the postseason.
It's clear that the Baltimore front office wants to add as good of pitching as possible while holding on to their top prospects. Zach Pressnell of FanSided put together a trade package with the Chicago Cubs that could get both things done.
Chicago would send Jameson Taillon and cash considerations to the Orioles in return for infielder Mac Horvath and right-handed pitcher Trace Bright.
Taillon is in the middle of dominant season that has been especially good over the past month.
In 15 appearances this year, the righty has a 2.99 ERA with just a 1.156 WHIP and his best FIP since 2018. He's having a lot of success on the mound and it hasn't just been luck.
He doesn't dominate with a blazing fastball, but forces weak contact that makes his pitches hard to punish. Even when they do get into the air, they're leaving the yard at a much lower clip than usual this season.
He's finding a groove with his cutter that he introduced a few years ago and is throwing it more than ever to more success.
The reason that he's so cheap is because he's in the middle of a four-year, $68 million deal that the Cubs would certainly need to pay a chunk of. The more that they are willing to eat, the better the return for the pitcher they'll get.
Still, the package that Baltimore gives up in this scenario could be intriguing for some front offices.
Horvath was a second round selection in the 2023 MLB draft out of the University of North Carolina.
The 22-year-old is slashing .252/.258/.469 in the minors since being drafted and has made it as far as High-A.
He offers a nice speed-power combo and could potentially be a 20-20 guy in the future. He has eight home runs and 22 stolen bases so far this year, he reached 24-25 during his last year of college.
Bright isn't as exciting of a player, but could develop into a back of the rotation starter at some point. The 23-year-old has a 4.65 ERA and has cut down on his walks in Double-A this season.
If the money works, this trade could end up being a crucial move for the Orioles to consider.