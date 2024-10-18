Recent Comments Indicate Baltimore Orioles Won't Re-Sign Their Ace
The Baltimore Orioles knew they had to make a splash last winter.
With their young, inexperienced starting rotation getting dismantled in their three-game sweep against the Texas Rangers in the ALDS, the organization decided they needed to bring in an established ace while Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez continued to develop.
Mike Elias and his front office certainly made that splash, landing former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.
Since he had just one year left on his contract, this move was seen largely as a rental with the hope he could be the missing piece that would give the Orioles a chance to win the World Series.
However, when local billionaire David Rubenstein officially became the controlling owner, there was some hope he would be willing to increase the payroll drastically to the point where Baltimore could bring back the star on a long-term deal.
There's been no indication of that so far, and after Burnes put together an incredible personal performance this season, he is largely expected to get a huge deal on the open market that will lure him away from the Orioles.
Still, with free agency not officially starting until the World Series is completed, there is some hope that Rubenstein does provide the finances necessary for Baltimore to bring back Burnes and their star slugger Anthony Santander.
But, recent comments made by Elias makes it sound like they are already preparing to not have the ace back in 2025.
"He's terrific and any team would love to have him, but there's a lot of business that goes into that, and somebody accrues six years of service in the major leagues, they earn rights and we're going to have to go through the entirety of what comes next when that takes place. There are steps this month that we'll have to work through. He was spectacular for us for most of the season. He was spectacular in the playoffs. And he has a very bright future," he said per Roch Kubatko of MASN.
Does that sound like they expect Burnes will be back?
No, not really.
That's the reality of the situation for this Orioles franchise right now.
Payroll likely increases in 2025, but it's going to take a bit longer for them to compete at the top-end of the market when it comes to signing high-profile free agents.
Baltimore will likely turn their attention to who is going to replace Burnes as their biggest offseason task, instead of trying to re-sign him.