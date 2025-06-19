Recent Mock Draft Predicts Orioles’ Centerfielder of Future Could Slide to Them
The Baltimore Orioles have turned things around as of late and are not the sure sellers many baseball fans and experts thought they would be. The team has won 12 of their last 17 games and are 31-41 in the midst of a critical three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Selling is still not off the board for the Orioles, however. Centerfielder Cedric Mullins is a name that has consistently been brought up since he is an aging asset who is set to hit unrestricted free agency after this year.
Trading Mullins could be in Baltimore's interest regardless of where they stand record-wise. There are a few options to replace him in the long run. Enrique Bradfield Jr. is the organization's No. 2 prospect and top outfield prospect. He was their first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft and was a plus defender in centerfield at Vanderbilt.
They also have Vance Honeycutt as their first-round selection in 2024, who showed excellent power and speed at UNC.
But ESPN's Kiley McDaniel put out his most recent MLB Mock Draft on Wednesday morning and picked the Orioles to select another high-upside centerfielder.
Jace LaViolette has been one of the faces of Texas A&M Aggies baseball this year. He is a power 6'6" lefty who has as much raw strength as anyone in the 2025 MLB draft. He slashed .258/.427/.576 this past season with 18 home runs and 61 RBIs. He had an astounding 64 walks in 68 games.
LaViolette possesses above-average athleticism for his size and is a solid runner. His one glaring weakness is his swing-and-miss rate, with many scouts pointing out that he misses fastballs inside the zone at a poor rate.
What could make LaViolette appealing for Baltimore fans is that he played in the corner outfields his freshman year, meaning that territory is not completely new to him. That could be big helping the Orioles avoid a long-term log jam with Bradfield Jr. and Honeycutt.
