Strong Performances From Offseason Acquisitions Have Powered Orioles' Resurgence
The Baltimore Orioles are not exactly on a hot streak currently, but they certainly look better now than they did at the start of the season.
Under interim manager Tony Mansolino, the team has found a bit of a stride as of late, and it is largely due in part to their winter additions improving their performances.
While not everyone who was brought in this offseason is perfect in their production, the last month has been a spectacular one for the large majority of that group. And despite many being smaller-scale acquisitions, they have really become integral parts of this Orioles roster.
In a recent post from Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, he detailed some of the stats over the course of the last month for each free agency signing.
Here are some detailed profiles for each player since exactly one month ago (as of June 18).
Charlie Morton has made four starts, picking up a 3-0 record, allowing six earned runs in 20.0 innings pitched (2.70 ERA), 27 strikeouts, eight walks and only one home run allowed.
Tomoyuki Sugano has made five starts, putting together a 1-1 record, allowing 12 earned runs in 27.1 innings pitched (3.95 ERA), 17 strikeouts, five walks and four home runs allowed.
Andrew Kittredge has made 10 appearances in relief, with a 1-0 record, allowing two earned runs in 9.1 innings pitched (1.93 ERA), 10 strikeouts, four walks and only one home run allowed.
Dylan Carlson has played in 24 games, picking up 76 at-bats, slashing .316/.358/.513 with 10 RBI, nine runs, four home runs, two stolen bases and 18 strikeouts to five walks.
Ramón Laureano has played in 12 games, accruing 42 at-bats, slashing .310/.375/.524 with nine RBI, five runs, three home runs, 22 total bases and 13 strikeouts to five walks.
Gary Sánchez has played in two games, and in seven at-bats has slashed .429/.500/1.286, with five RBI, three runs, two home runs, nine total bases and one strikeout with no walks.
The only player to not make an appearance at the MLB level from the bunch is Tyler O'Neill, who has not played in a game since May 15. But overall, this group has done an exceptional job, and they are a major reason why the Orioles have begun to play much better.
