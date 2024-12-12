Report: Orioles GM Mike Elias Unwilling to Spend Against Owner's Direction
With the Baltimore Orioles making the postseason in each of the last two years, just to be promptly bounced in their first-round matchups, the clear path forward for the team is to bring in help through free agency, and this was the perfect winter to do so.
With the biggest help needed in the rotation, with their ace Corbin Burnes hitting free agency himself, there was a cornucopia of pitchers available for the team in left-handed pitchers Max Fried and Blake Snell as aces, or even middle-of-the-rotation options like Nathan Eovaldi, Luis Severino, or Clay Holmes.
Burnes is still a free agent, the best pitcher available this offseason, but he does come at a high price, with Spotrac projecting the ace to land a six-year, $183.6 million deal, though, in this year's market, it will top $200 million easily.
A recent report from Ben Palmer of Pitcher List states that general manager Mike Elias may not want to spend that much, even with the owner telling him to do so.
"Baltimore Orioles General Manager Mike Elias is unwilling to spend significant amounts of money in free agency this offseason," writes Palmer, "despite new team owner David Rubenstein’s expressed willingness to do so, according to a source close to the Orioles’ front office."
The Orioles have never been a team willing to spend money, but that was expected to change with new ownership, and that seems to be the case though Elias may be holding things up.
Baltimore does have a strong offensive unit, spearheaded by shortstop Gunnar Henderson, but without any additions to their pitching staff, their offense can only take them so far in the American League East.
"[The] vision for the Orioles—which the source described as a “vanity project” for Elias—is to build a team that serves as the antithesis to teams like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers and prove that an organization can be built from the ground up, rather than purchased through free agency," adds Palmer.
So far, the Orioles' two significant free-agent moves have been to sign outfielder Tyler O'Neill to a three-year deal (with an opt-out after the first year) and catcher Gary Sanchez to a one-year deal. Both will give the O's batting order some pop. But none can pitch, obviously.
This is an interesting report to come out of the organization. With the current landscape of MLB, it may not be time to try and buck the trends if a World Series is the ultimate goal.