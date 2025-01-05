Resurgent Baltimore Orioles Starter Is Prime Candidate for Role Change
The Baltimore Orioles knew they needed to add starting pitching this offseason, and when Corbin Burnes made it official that he was leaving town, the front office had their work cut out for them.
Speculation began to increase that Mike Elias would try to pull off another blockbuster move this winter like he did when he landed Burnes, but since getting something done is never a given, they pivoted to a familiar move.
The Orioles signed veteran Charlie Morton to a one-year deal, giving them depth, but certainly not the ace they were hoping to retain or add.
As it stands right now, Baltimore is set in the rotation.
The group of Morton, Grayson Rodriguez, Zach Eflin, Dean Kremer and Tomoyuki Sugano are likely the top five, with Albert Suarez in the mix along with Trevor Rogers and Cade Povich.
They have a surplus of arms, something that can always change due to injury or poor performance like they experienced with Rogers following their trade deadline acquisition.
So what is in the cards for the other three?
Rogers will have to prove he has turned the corner after his struggles in 2024, and Povich has to show he has gotten his command issues under control before he is utilized consistently at the Major League level.
However, Suarez could find himself being utilized in a new role this upcoming season, getting moved into the bullpen, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN.
"The bullpen could house at least one of them, with Suárez the likeliest to move. He’s out of options and used to changing roles like socks. Others might benefit from further development at Triple-A," he writes.
That seems to make the most sense.
Suarez was utilized as a swingman last year, starting 24 games but also coming out of the bullpen for eight.
The veteran right-hander was also more effective in a relief role for Baltimore, posting a 3.07 ERA while holding opponents to a .171 batting average compared to the 3.76 ERA and .262 batting average as a starter.
If he can continue being effective as a long reliever and step into spot starts when needed, the Orioles will have a much deeper pitching staff than they had last year if the others on the roster continue performing well.