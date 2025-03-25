Rising Orioles Star Pitcher Has Chance To Make Major Statement in Home Opener
Cade Povich isn't the ace of the Baltimore Orioles staff.
There's a chance he might never reach the heights in his career where he is anchoring the rotation of a top-tier World Series contender like this group should be for the next decade.
But, there's also a chance he could become that guy.
Taken in the third round of the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins, Povich was acquired by the Orioles in a trade deadline deal that sent Jorge Lopez out of town.
Since that point, the young left-hander hadn't necessarily blown anyone away in the minors with ERA numbers never getting below a 3.00, but he was a player viewed as having enough upside to earn the No. 13 ranking in this loaded farm system in 2023 and No. 9 in 2024.
After beginning last year at Triple-A and still looking like he needed a bit more experience on the farm, injuries to Baltimore's pitching staff forced him into action.
He showed well at times while also struggling at others, ultimately finishing his first taste of Major League Baseball with an ERA of 5.20 and ERA+ of 72 across his 16 starts, striking out just 69 batters in 79.2 innings of work while walking 34.
Coming into the spring, it seemed like Povich was a longshot to make the Opening Day roster.
After adding Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano to the mix, the five seemed set on paper with Zach Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez up top, Dean Kremer behind him and the two veterans folded in.
However, just like last season, injury struck.
Povich was given a chance to earn a rotation spot with Rodriguez going on the shelf, and after performing well during the spring with a 3.07 ERA in four starts, striking out 15 and only walking four in 14.2 innings, he has been given that spot.
He has also been given an opportunity to make a major statement.
The 24-year-old lefty will start the Orioles' home opener on March 31 against the Boston Red Sox, a matchup that could prove to be important in the division race even if it's just the fifth game of the year.
Baltimore begins their season against the Toronto Blue Jays, and depending on how that four-game set goes, they'll have a real chance to get out to a monster lead in the AL East or will need a skid-ending start from the youngster.
"Just being able to get to Opening Day and being in the rotation with this team is an honor in itself. Being able to start our home opener as well is truly another honor. I'm super excited," Povich said, per Brendan Mortensen of MASN.
He'll have to bring his best stuff to the table immediately.
The Red Sox feature a revamped lineup with star players everywhere, so shutting them down and limiting damage is going to be no small feat.
But after the spring Povich put together, he should be confident when he takes the mound.
"Command is better, the changeup is a lot better, just more consistent with it. He's had a really good camp," manager Brandon Hyde said about the young lefty.
The Orioles are hoping that carries over.
If it does, and Povich is able to make a statement in front of the home fans for the first time this season, then not only could he hold onto a rotation spot for the rest of the year, but that could be the start of him being a featured starter during his tenure in Baltimore.