Risky Orioles Trade Proposal Adds Embattled Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles need another starting pitcher and must consider all options on the table.
One team they could end up in a number of conversations with this season is the Los Angeles Dodgers since that teams has a surplus of pitchers and could look to make a move at some point.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently suggested a trade that would see the Orioles sending outfield prospect Vance Honeycutt to the Dodgers for right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller.
Miller was once a star prospect and breakout rookie, but would now be a fairly risky acquisition.
To start deciding whether or not this is a good idea, one must take a look at why Miller would be worth any risk associated with him.
The Louisville Cardinals prospect was a first-round pick back in 2020. He rose all the way to being the Dodgers' second-ranked prospect by 2023.
Miller made his MLB debut that season and looked like a future star in the making. Over 124.1 innings, he posted a 3.76 ERA with a 1.102 WHIP and an ERA+ of 114.
He had an elite serving of pitches, with all five he throws being over 100 on the Stuff+ scale.
Overall, he had a 111 Stuff+ rating.
That was tied with his now-teammate Tyler Glasnow ranked fourth in MLB for pitchers with at least 120 innings pitched that season.
The beginnings of an All-Star career were there. His 2024 started off poorly before a shoulder issue completely derailed it and he was never able to really recover.
He had a 8.52 ERA over 56 innings of work last season.
All of a sudden, batters were hitting home runs off of him at a sky-high rate. Of pitchers with at least 50 innings last year, he had the second-highest HR/9 at 2.73.
Just recently, he got hit in the head with a line-drive straight back at him. He didn't really get a spring training and was sent back down to the minors.
There is a chance he is a great pitcher again at some point, but that risk is a lot if Baltimore is going to be giving up Honeycutt.
The 21-year-old prospect was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 draft. He is a fun project and someone who could explode into stardom.
During his last year in college, Honeycutt hit 28 home runs and stole 28 bases as well. It was his second 20/20 campaign.
The only way that parting with him makes sense is if the Orioles had some assurance that Miller is back on track.
Perhaps with some time and added context, this would be a fair deal. But it feels like this would be a bad move for Baltimore.