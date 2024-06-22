Royals Superstar Calls Gunnar Henderson's Season 'Amazing'
ARLINGTON, Texas — One might think the race to be the American League starter at shortstop would be a contentious one.
In one corner there is Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson, who is the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, has led the AL in home runs much of the season and is seeking his first All-Star Game nod.
In the other is Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr., who like Henderson, has not made the All-Star Game. But, after signing an 11-year contract extension worth nearly $300 million, he is the face of the franchise.
They’re in the top two in All-Star Game voting at shortstop. But there’s no rivalry and no jealousy, at least not on Witt’s part.
“Gunnar is a great friend of mine,” Witt said in a press conference before Friday’s game between the Royals and Witt’s hometown team, the Texas Rangers. “He’s putting up an amazing season. It’s been fun watching him doing what he’s doing. It’s amazing.”
Turns out the pair have known each other going back to high school
Witt grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The son of Rangers pitcher Bobby Witt Sr. played his high school ball for Colleyville Heritage High School, about a 20-minute drive from where Texas plays their home games.
Henderson grew up in Selma, Ala., and played for John T. Morgan Academy.
The pair crossed paths during club baseball and high school baseball All-Star games. When the pair were drafted in 2019, Witt was the National Gatorade Player of the Year.
Witt went No. 2 overall to the Royals in that draft. Henderson went No. 42 overall. Witt signed a near-$8 million signing bonus while Henderson signed a $2.3 million bonus.
Witt beat Henderson to the Majors, too. Witt was Kansas City's starting third baseman on Opening Day in 2022. Henderson made his MLB debut that Aug. 31.
Both have grown up fast.
Witt was fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 and seventh in AL MVP voting in 2023, along with leading the league in triples and putting together his first 30/30 season (30 home runs and 49 stolen bases).
After his short stint with the Orioles in 2022, Henderson made the Opening Day roster last season and took off. He was the AL Rookie of the Year, a Silver Slugger, finished right behind Witt in MVP voting and hit 28 home runs.
In AL All-Star Game voting Henderson is about 200,000 votes ahead of Witt at shortstop. But the pair should move on to phase two voting when the starter will be decided. One of them is likely to win the starting spot. The other, well, could be the backup.
Perhaps that’s why Witt is taking pride in Henderson’s season. It’s possible both will be at the All-Star Game next month.