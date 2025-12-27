Baltimore Orioles deemed out on top trade candidate

The Baltimore Orioles will likely be looking elsewhere to upgrade their starting rotation.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Orioles and Houston Astros are out of the race to trade for Miami Marlins right-handed starter Edward Cabrera.

Marlins will listen on Cabrera, but 2 suitors (Houston, Baltimore) are no longer involved and Marlins don't want to sell short on him. They want to keep Alcantara (would have to take an incredible offer to even consider a deal), per source. https://t.co/W7SZlqF11s — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 24, 2025

Per Jackson, the Marlins don't want to "sell short" on Cabrera in any potential deal with another team. For that, it appears that the Orioles, who are in need of a frontline starter, are out on Cabrera.

It makes sense that the Marlins would be asking a lot for a lot in return for Cabrera, who comes with three more years of club control.

The 27-year-old standout posted an 8-7 record, 3.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 150 strikeouts and a 2.8 bWAR in 26 starts (137.2 innings) in 2025 for the Marlins. For his career, the righty has produced a 25-29 record and 4.07 ERA in 431.2 innings. Last year was Cabrera's first full breakout season in the major leagues.

The Orioles will likely have to look to free agency to upgrade their starting rotation now that they're no longer in on Cabrera.

Other Options

Beyond Cabrera, the Orioles have been linked to top free agent starters Framber Valdez and Ranger Suarez.

The Orioles were among the teams that recently met with Valdez, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Next to Suarez, Valdez is the best starting pitcher remaining on the free agent market and would provide a major boost to the top of the Orioles' rotation.

In 2025, Valdez, posted a 13-11 record, 3.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 187 strikeouts and a 3.8 bWAR in 31 starts (192 innings). The southpaw has been one of the most consistent starting pitchers in all of baseball dating back to 2021.

Valdez is setup for a big payday this offseason given his track record and time will tell whether Baltimore dishes out another big contract to land him.

The Orioles already made the surprising move to sign first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal this winter. Baltimore, who are not typically known to be big spenders, have added Alonso, Ryan Helsley, Andrew Kittredge, Taylor Ward and Shane Baz.

Despite bringing in a plethora of talent, the last move to be made for president of baseball operations Mike Elias is to land a top starter. Valdez would fit this bill.

