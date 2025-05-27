Should Orioles Trade Their Early Season MVP Ahead of Deadline?
The 2025 MLB regular season has been a disaster for the Baltimore Orioles, who have been the most disappointing team in baseball to this point.
They have a 19-34 record, which puts them in the cellar of the American League East.
The Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies are the only teams in Major League Baseball that have fewer victories than them.
There hasn’t been much to get excited about or any signs of this team being capable of turning things around.
Given the current state of their pitching staff, it would require a miracle for the Orioles to climb back into the playoff race. That likely means the team will be unexpected sellers ahead of the deadline, putting pressure on general manager Mike Elias to make something out of what has been a lost season.
Several players on the team would garner some value on the trade market, providing Baltimore a chance to add some prospects.
Their farm system has developed some excellent Major League contributors, but they are short when it comes to pitching depth. Recent graduations have also left the organizational depth scarce and with very little bright spots.
Trading away some veterans would also clear the way for younger players to get into the lineup to see what they could do with extended playing time.
One of the lone standouts for the Orioles this year who could bring back something of value is Ryan O’Hearn.
Ryan O’Hearn Has Been Orioles Clear-Cut Early MVP
He has been excellent at the plate thus far and was rightfully named the team’s MVP by Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required).
“Depending on your optimism for the rest of the Orioles’ season, it’s either a great thing or a terrible thing that the club’s best player in 2025 has been one of the few guys with no team control beyond this season. O’Hearn has been Baltimore’s best hitter, hovering around that beautiful .300/.400/.500 slash line. If the O’s season continues to spiral, O’Hearn could end up the first piece moved in July,” Britton wrote.
Through 44 games and 176 plate appearances, he has produced a .340/.426/.542 slash line with an eye-popping OPS+ of 181.
His 1.9 fWAR has nearly matched what he provided in 2024, when he had a 2.0 in 142 games and 494 plate appearances.
O’Hearn has eight home runs and seven doubles with 18 RBI, consistently producing near the middle of the team’s order.
He offers some defensive versatility, logging innings at first base, left field and right field, but has received a majority of his playing time as the designated hitter since his bat is his best asset.
Set to hit the market after this season, his time with Baltimore is likely nearing an end, and that should include trading him to a contender before the deadline to get some assets back who can help the Orioles win in the long-term.