Orioles Prospect Has ‘Future as Big League Starter’ With Impressive Arsenal
There may not be a team in baseball that needs to unearth some pitching help more than the Baltimore Orioles.
Their 2025 season has gone off the rails for several reasons, but the struggles of their pitching staff is likely the No. 1 culprit, which should make them sellers this year.
How the front office handled filling out the staff over the offseason led to a lot of skepticism and second-guessing. Anyone who doubted the plan has been proven correct with how poorly the staff as a whole, but especially the starting rotation, has performed.
Injuries to Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Eflin set back a group that was already behind the eight-ball, lacking front-end talent. Without them, things got ugly fast, with the team’s offseason additions of Charlie Morton and Kyle Gibson both failing miserably.
Morton remains on the team, but Gibson was designated for assignment after four abysmal starts.
Starting pitching is not only a problem for the team in the present, but the future, too.
Eflin is set to be a free agent and the younger players the team was hoping to see improvements from in 2025, such as Cade Povich, haven’t provided many reasons to get excited about what the future holds.
An entire organizational overhaul is needed with how they evaluate pitching, but there has been at least one bright spot for the Orioles in 2025 on the mound.
Who is Orioles Prospect Nestor German?
One of the team’s top prospects, Nestor German, has been turning some heads with his production.
So much so, Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com highlighted him as the organization's most pleasant prospect surprise thus far this year.
“After six solid starts for High-A Aberdeen, German tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his Double-A debut on May 16. That gives him a combined 2.93 ERA and 12.6 K/9 rate thanks to a solid four-pitch mix that points to a future as a big league starter,” as written by MLB.com.
An 11th-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, not much was expected out of the unheralded pitching prospect, especially this early in his career.
Desperate to find any pitching help, German is someone to keep an eye on the remainder of 2025 and into the future. Just outside if the team’s top 10 prospects, he should find his way to a single-digit number if he keeps up the level of production he has shown thus far this campaign.