Four Baltimore Orioles Likeliest to be Moved Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles have been the most disappointing team in baseball throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
Expected to contend coming into the year, they are instead in the cellar of the American League East with a 15-30 record in their first 45 games. With few bright spots on the roster, they are a team many people will be keeping a close eye on in the coming weeks.
There is a real chance the Orioles are amongst the sellers in baseball and teams around the MLB should be thrilled at that notion, given how much talent Baltimore could have to move ahead of the deadline.
Who could be on the move?
Here are four of the likeliest players to be traded by the Orioles this season.
Tomoyuki Sugano
Signed to a one-year, $13 million deal, the veteran right-hander has been everything Baltimore could have hoped for and more. Unfortunately, he is the only veteran pitching addition that has panned out.
With Charlie Morton struggling and yo-yoing between roles and Kyle Gibson already being designated for assignment, Sugano is the only positive producer from the team’s offseason pitching haul.
He has a team-high 1.2 WAR through nine starts with a strong 3.08 ERA in 52.2 innings. Signed to be a backend innings-eater, he is the team’s ace.
Contending teams shouldn’t be relying on him for that role. But as a fourth or fifth starter with those numbers and excellent control, he is worth looking into. The only caveat is that his 4.85 WHIP suggests a regression is coming.
Cedric Mullins
Ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, rumors were swirling that Baltimore was willing to move their starting center fielder for the right price. Mullins stayed with the franchise through the deadline and the entirety of the winter.
Set to hit free agency after this year, and with plenty of teams in need of some outfield help, he should be a popular name on the trade market again. With the team struggling, they could shop him more aggressively.
Mullins owns an OPS+ of 126 through 177 plate appearances with nine home runs, eight doubles, 27 RBI and six stolen bases. A more than serviceable defender in center field still, he could be one of the most established hitters available this summer.
Gregory Soto
Teams are always on the lookout for relief pitching help and the Orioles have several options, led by Soto.
A left-handed pitcher who is a rental seems like as good of an option to be on the move as any player on the roster. He seemingly hasn’t been great with a 4.30 ERA across 14.2 innings, but his 2.54 FIP paints a much more positive picture.
Seranthony Dominguez is in a similar boat as a veteran reliever who would be a rental, but his statistics don’t paint nearly as good of a picture with an ERA of 5.02 and FIP of 4.62.
Both have some closing experience that a contending team would love to add to their middle relief corps.
Ryan Mountcastle
Like Mullins, the starting first baseman was on the table last year ahead of the deadline and rumors swirled around him throughout the offseason. Baltimore opted not to pull the trigger on a deal and is likely regretting that now.
After improving his WAR every year of his career, Mountcastle looks to have stalled in 2025, putting up the worst offensive numbers in a single season of his career.
His trade value is incredibly low compared to last year, but his track record has been solid before this with an OPS+ of at least 108 every year. The lack of power and drop in run production is concerning, but a change of scenery could do him some good.
Moving Mountcastle would also clear the way for the Orioles to see what Coby Mayo or Samuel Basallo could do with regular at-bats at first base.