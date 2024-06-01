These Orioles Prospects Are Best At Each Level Of Their Loaded Pipeline
For the past couple seasons, the talk of the prospect world has been how loaded the Baltimore Orioles' farm system is, and continues to be on a yearly basis.
By picking so high in the draft, Mike Elias and his front office have been able to select top talent that they've been able to develop into Major League stars.
They're currently reaping the benefits of that as Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson are their cornerstones on offense, while Grayson Rodriguez looks to be a future ace of their staff.
There are plenty of other names who have to be discussed when talking about the recent success of the Orioles, and there will be tons more who get called upon in upcoming seasons to keep this team at the top of the American League.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report took a look at every farm system across the MLB and listed who the best prospects are for each team at each level.
For Baltimore, he listed Jackson Holliday at Triple-A, Samuel Basallo in Double-A, Enrique Bradfield Jr. at High Single-A, Leandro Arias in Single-A, and Luis Almeyda at their rookie affiliate.
Plenty of names on his list should come as no surprise.
Holliday was considered the consensus No. 1 prospect in all of minor league baseball before his short stint in the Majors gave some people pause. But even after that rough showing, he still projects to be a star hitter when he becomes ready to face Major League pitching.
Basallo has been one of the fastest risers in the Orioles' pipeline and across the minors.
Now ranked as their No. 2 prospect and 14th overall, the 19-year-old has impressed at every stop along the way, showing that he could become one of the best hitters in the game like the players in this pipeline who came before him.
Bradfield might not have as much excitement surrounding him as others, but the 2023 first round pick has flourished during his time playing professional baseball and has a skillset that could earn him a promotion to The Show rapidly if he continues to improve.
With all the attention given to the prospects on the verge of their Major League call ups, players in the lower levels have been fairly overlooked.
But Arias and Almeyda have loads of talent, being listed as Baltimore's No. 15 and 19 prospects respectively in a loaded farm system.
The Orioles are in an interesting position as they are clearly contenders to win a World Series if they make upgrades at the trade deadline. The front office could look to move some of their top talent to get proven players in the MLB.
Normally, Elias doesn't like to trade away his best minor leaguers, but that could change this year.
If not, though, these are certainly players to keep an eye on, especially the two at the lower level to see how they develop.