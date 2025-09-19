Tony Mansolino admits Orioles' biggest offseason need
This upcoming offseason will be the most pivotal in recent memory for the Baltimore Orioles.
Last winter, this team thought they already had a roster that could contend for the World Series. While they didn't have any playoff victories in the previous two seasons to show for it, most believed that their combined 192 wins across the 2023 and 2024 regular seasons, combined with how their roster looked on paper, made for an optimistic 2025 season outlook.
Read more: Orioles manager gets blunt about 'under-performance' of young stars
Then the 2025 season came around, and the Orioles were arguably the most underwhelming team in all of baseball. They started the six or so weeks with a brutal record, fired their head coach, Brandon Hyde, and while Tony Mansolino did a solid job in his stead, this team was out of playoff contention by the time the trade deadline rolled around.
Baltimore was sellers as a result, and now their roster looks a lot different than it did just a few months ago. And it's sure to look a lot different by Opening Day 2026.
Orioles Manager Speaks About Baltimore's Biggest Offseason Roster Need
The good news for the Orioles is that many of their young, talented position players seem poised for bounce-back 2026 campaigns after underperforming this season. The pitching staff isn't in the same spot.
This is what Tony Mansolino alluded to when assessing his team's biggest roster need, which was included in a September 19 article from Roch Kubatko of MASN.
“For me, looking at this group right now, yes, you need to go get more pitching. That’s probably the most visual thing," Mansolino said of this upcoming offseason. He also noted that, offseason acquisitions aside, the main priority for the organization should be getting several young hitters back to performing like they're capable of.
There are several appealing free agent starting pitchers this winter, including Padres hurler Dylan Cease and Astros southpaw Framber Valdez. However, the Orioles typically don't bid on the biggest free agents available, and it would frankly be surprising to see them make a major splash this offseason.
Instead, one would assume that Mike Elias and the rest of the front office will get into their analytics and try to maximize bang for their buck in deciding which pitchers to sign.
Regardless, the Orioles' decisions in the months to come (including whether to make Mansolino their full-time manager) will have a major impact on this team's future success.