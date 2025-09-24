Tony Mansolino gets honest about Jackson Holliday's Orioles ceiling
This has been a week of reflection for the Baltimore Orioles, given that their 2025 campaign is now just five games away from ending.
Of course, the Orioles have had a lot of time to reflect upon this underwhelming season, given they've (unofficially) been out of playoff contention for at least a couple of months. And there will need to be a lot of brutally honest conversations around the organization in the days and weeks to come about what went wrong in 2025 and what can be fixed by the time Opening Day 2026 arrives.
Perhaps the most important question will be which young and talented Orioles position players can be expected to bounce back from disappointing 2025 seasons, and which might never reach their potential.
Tony Mansolino Assesses Jackson Holliday's Ceiling
The expectations for Jackson Holliday are extraordinary. In addition to being the No. 1 pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, his father is MLB legend Matt Holliday, which means many fans feel like Jackson not living up to his father's huge shoes would constitute a failure.
Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino doesn't seem to see it that way, which he conveyed when speaking about the 21-year-old infielder during a conversation with MASN's Roch Kubatko that was published on September 24.
“Listen, what we’ve asked of this kid this year has been a lot, and I do feel like he’s answered in a lot of ways,” Mansolino said of Holliday. “This is a long season. The stress on this season in particular, how it’s been here in Baltimore this year and just kind of not meeting expectations as a team, and the pressure and stress and everything and having to play every day and be a focal point, lead off and be in the middle of the field every single day, it’s a big ask for a 21-year-old kid."
“He’s gonna be 22 next year. He’s gonna keep getting better in a lot of ways," Mansolino continued.
Mansolino then asserted that it would be "unrealistic" for Holliday to reach his ceiling of being drafted first overall.
But then he walked that back a bit by adding, “Is he gonna get there? He might. I don’t think you can put that ceiling on anybody. I don’t think that’s fair. But if there is a kid that has the makeup and the mental fortitude to kind of handle it, it’s Jackson.
“I’ve always loved the kid’s ability. All you’ve got to do is go out there and watch the kid on the field, in the game and before the game, and he shows it. He’s gonna get there. It might not be as fast as the public wants him to, but he’s gonna get there soon," Mansolino added of Holliday's ceiling.
It sounds like Mansolino understands how difficult a task Holliday has ahead of him to reach his ceiling, but also believes he's capable of reaching that world-class level in the years to come.