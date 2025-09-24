Tony Mansolino gets honest about Jackson Holliday's Orioles ceiling

Jackson Holliday has a 176 wRC+ over 53 PA in September, batting .356/.408/.511.



Season numbers: .255/.325/.396/.721, 103 wRC+, 1.7/1.6 fWAR/bWAR.



Still some holes in his game, but appears he's slowly starting to put it together, and he's still only 21. pic.twitter.com/oSb7YZeM81