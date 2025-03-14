Watch: Baltimore Orioles Owner Reveals His Celebrity Look-a-Like
New Baltimore Orioles David Rubenstein has taken it upon himself to become a fan-friendly owner in his short time leading the franchise.
Rubenstein seems willing to do anything to engage the fan base. He’s been the honorary slasher in the team’s splash zone in the outfield. He’s handed out hats to fans before games. He’s bought a round of drinks at local pubs. He even danced on the dugout one night.
The 75-year-old Baltimore native has opened up his pocketbook this offseason, too. While the Orioles didn’t make a nine-figure free agency signing, their payroll went up, by percentage, more than any team in baseball.
Now, he’s taking his talents to the Orioles’ YouTube show, “The Chill.”
In its second season, the show is hosted by Orioles stars Dean Kremer and Jordan Westburg. The three convened the first episode of the show in Spring Training in Sarasota, Fla., and talked about a variety of subjects, including the Magna Carta, the Roman Empire, the greatest baseball players of all-time and then some personal questions.
One of those questions posed to Rubenstein was “which celebrity do you get mistaken for the most?”
His answer makes a lot of sense.
“People think I look like Steve Martin,” Rubenstein said. “Now Steve Martin doesn't think I look like him and I've had pictures with Steve Martin and I'm much better looking than Steve Martin. But people still think I look like Steve Martin. I don't think so but that's what people say.”
Martin, the renowned comedian and actor, likely crossed paths with Rubenstein while the latter was the chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts from 2010-25.
Martin is now starring in the award-winning “Only Murders in the Building.”
Rubenstein is looking for an award of sorts this season, as he hopes the Orioles bring in the franchise’s first World Series since 1983.
Rubenstein agreed to acquire the team from the Angelos family last January for $1.725 billion, a sale that was approved by Major League Baseball just before Opening Day in Baltimore. That enabled Rubenstein and his ownership group to fully participate in activities that day, including buying a round of drinks for O’s fans at a local bar.
In the original agreement Rubenstein and his group received 40% of the team and he assumed the team’s leadership position. John Angelos remained with the team as a senior advisor.
With the passing of Angelos family patriarch and former owner Peter Angelos, Rubenstein and his partners could acquire up to 30% more of the team.
The ownership group also includes Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr.