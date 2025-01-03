Baltimore Orioles Linked to Two-Time World Series Champion Veteran Starter
The Baltimore Orioles find themselves in the same problem they were an offseason ago. As currently constructed, the Orioles need an ace.
Unless the front office has a trade they're sitting on, Baltimore looks likely to enter 2025 without a true top-of-the-line starter.
If the Orioles don't find an ace, they'll have to add another mid-tier starter or two. Remember, Baltimore will return Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells to its staff at some point next campaign.
They're both expected to be on the injured list to open the year, and it'll take a few rehab starts, at the very least, for them to return, but the Orioles will have them if things go as planned.
That's a step in the right direction, but trusting two pitchers coming off major injuries isn't ideal. Bradish had Tommy John surgery, while Wells had UCL reconstruction.
Even if Baltimore adds an inning eater to its rotation, it could go a long way in 2025. An inning eater could allow the Orioles to get Bradish and Wells healthy, while also giving others a start or two off before October.
There are a few options remaining on the market, but none are true ace arms.
Among the options they could pursue, Charlie Morton would be an intriguing addition. Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors named Baltimore a potential suitor for the veteran right-hander, adding that Morton wants to play Spring Training in Florida.
"Reportedly, Morton’s preference is to pitch for a team that hosts their Spring Training in Florida so he can stay close to home for more of the season. Aside from the Braves and Rays, the Orioles, Red Sox, Tigers, Astros, Blue Jays, Marlins, Twins, Mets, Yankees, Phillies, Pirates, Cardinals, and Nationals all play in the Grapefruit League during the spring. The majority of those teams are either facing significant payroll constraints or unlikely to add rotation help this winter, but the Orioles, Astros, Tigers, and Mets could all be speculative potential destinations for the right-hander should he wind up departing Atlanta."
At this stage of his career, Morton is an average arm. However, there's a reason the 41-year-old will pitch in at least one more season at the big league level.
His 4.19 ERA in 2024 wasn't great, but it wasn't bad, either. More importantly, he pitched in 165 1/3 innings, making it the fourth straight campaign he threw in at least 163 1/3 innings.
For an Orioles staff that could use a reliable arm, Morton could be just that.