WATCH: Baltimore Orioles Rising Star Makes Statement With Opposite Field Homer
The question a lot of Baltimore Orioles fans want an answer to is how much Heston Kjerstad is going to play for the team this season.
Both general manager Mike Elias and skipper Brandon Hyde have come out and said he's going to get regular at-bats throughout the campaign, but the Orioles have also shown they have a short leash for their young players when it comes to their struggles.
And with a newly-crowded outfield following a winter full of acquisitions to that unit, there is some concern the high-upside slugger could find himself on the bench yet again if he gets cold at any point during the season.
The good news is Kjerstad is in the picture, and he doesn't need to perform well during spring training to have a shot at playing time.
But what he did on Tuesday certainly helps.
Facing Jackson Jobe, one of the Detroit Tigers' star pitching prospects and one of the best in the entire sport, Kjerstad blasted a two-run opposite field home run in the second inning that tied the game up at two.
It was a great moment for the 26-year-old slugger who continues to make his case for why he should be on the field and in the lineup more often during the upcoming campaign.
While Elias and Hyde both said the former top prospect didn't need to have a good showing this spring, it certainly helps to drive an opposite field homer against one of the rising pitching talents in the game.
It should also be noted that Kjerstad drove in Tyler O'Neill, who hit right in front of him.
The veteran was brought in to replace Anthony Santander in right field, and even though there will be some sort of platoon at certain points during the season which will be matchup dependent, O'Neill is going to get the majority of reps at that position.
But like Kjerstad just showed, those two can be dangerous in the lineup together.