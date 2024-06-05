Watch Baltimore Orioles Rookie Slam First MLB Home Run
The Baltimore Orioles called up Connor Norby to help them with their infield problem after shortstop Jorge Mateo went on the concussion list.
He made his Major League debut on Monday. Norby claimed his first hit on Tuesday.
Someone will need to find that baseball because it left the ballpark.
Norby came to the plate in the eighth inning with the Orioles up, 8-1, and took a 2-1 pitch and deposited it into the left-field seats at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, as the Orioles won, 10-1.
He quickly strode around the bases and after touching home he got a hug from another rookie, outfielder Colton Cowser, who has been a key piece of the Orioles all season.
Norby is getting his first chance to show the Orioles what he can do at the Major League level after Mateo’s injury. Selected in the second round in 2021 out of East Carolina, the 23-year-old has quickly made his way through the organization.
He’s also steadily improved. After batting .264 in 33 games in the minors in 2021, he improved his batting average to .279 in 121 games in 2022 and then to .290 in 138 games in 2023, which was his first full season with Triple-A Norfolk.
He’s shown off impressive power in the minors, too. He slugged 29 home runs in 2022, 21 home runs in 2023 and had nine this season before his call-up.
Before his promotion, Norby was the Orioles’ No. 6 prospect, a distinct honor in one of the most stacked organizations in baseball and led by No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday, who remains at Norfolk after a short stint with the Orioles in April.