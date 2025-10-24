What an Orioles blockbuster trade for Tarik Skubal could look like
In February 2024, the Baltimore Orioles completed perhaps the biggest blockbuster trade in the team's history when they acquired four-time MLB All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for several top prospects.
This blockbuster deal sent shockwaves through the baseball community, especially because Baltimore's willingness to go all-in displayed its commitment to winning right then with its current crop of young, talented players.
While the Orioles only had Burnes for one season, the fact that he had a 15-9 record with a 2.92 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 194.1 innings pitched in the regular season, combined with his giving up just one earned run in eight innings in his long postseason start with Baltimore, suggests that this trade was worthwhile.
Then Burnes signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in free agency and made 11 starts in 2025 before tearing his UCL, which required Tommy John surgery and ended his season.
Fast forward to modern day, and there has been speculation that the Detroit Tigers might trade 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal this offseason. Given that Skubal is arguably baseball's best pitcher and that he has one year left on his current contract, many are comparing his situation to the one Burnes was in before the Orioles traded for him.
What Orioles Would Need to Trade in Return for Tarik Skubal
Given that the Orioles made the move to acquire Burnes two offseasons ago, some think they're among the more likely teams to try and do the same with Skubal this winter. This prompted Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly to call Baltimore Skubal's fifth-most likely destination if he gets traded in an October 20 article.
"For a team that seemed destined to run the sport this decade just a couple years ago, though, what would be a bigger statement of trying to get back on track than acquiring Skubal to pair with Trevor Rogers at the top of its rotation?" Kelly wrote.
"To complete a trade, Detroit would have to be really high on some combination of the other prospects in Baltimore's system—such as outfielders Ike Irish and Enrique Bradfield Jr.—and a piece or two on their MLB roster, like Colton Cowser or Coby Mayo," he added.
Most analysts think it's unlikely that the Tigers will decide to trade Skubal this offseason, and believe it's more likely that they'll trade him at next year's deadline if the team isn't contending for a playoff spot.
However, if Detroit does put him on the trade block, this package of Orioles players that Kelly mentioned (Ike Irish, Enrique Bradfield Jr., Colton Cowser, and Cody Mayo) should at least get Baltimore in the conversation.
And adding a player like Dylan Beavers might get them over the edge.