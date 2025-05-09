What Did Orioles Say About Their Latest Lackluster Offensive Performance?
The Baltimore Orioles had a chance to win on Thursday.
After getting down 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, the offense fought back and took a 2-1 lead after the third by performing with runners in scoring position.
That has not been the case for this lineup all year long, so it was a good sign that they finally were able to knock in some runs during those situations in the early going.
But that was it for the Orioles.
Despite having numerous opportunities to tack on and take a commanding lead that would have ended their four-game losing streak and prevented a sweep, the offensive ineptitude continued in borderline comedic fashion.
Baltimore finished the contest by going 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine on the basepaths, setting themselves up for some late-game failure which is exactly what happened.
For the season, the Orioles have gone a staggeringly poor 48-for-252 with RISP, which is a batting average of .190, easily the worst in Major League Baseball.
It's hard to come up with things to say about what is taking place.
Everyone inside and outside the building knows this lineup is having a hard time producing when they have an opportunity to score runs, something that has doomed them in the early going and is putting their playoff chances in jeopardy.
What Did the Orioles Say About This Performance?
It was much of the same that has been peddled to start the season.
"It's the big leagues and you've got to be able to make some contact in certain situations. We squandered a lot of scoring opportunities. We're just not moving the baseball with runners on base," manager Brandon Hyde said, per Roch Kubatko of MASN. "I think it's inexperience, pressing. I think you can go for a worldwide array."
Getting back to the point they were before has been a major challenge.
Baltimore was one of the best teams in the MLB when it came to these situations the past two years, but that has not translated to the 2025 campaign.
That needs to change in a hurry or things will continue to look bleak.