Baltimore Orioles Acquire Flamethrowing Pitcher in Outfielder Swap with Phillies
The Baltimore Orioles have pulled off their first major trade ahead of the deadline, and it was with a team that they could be facing in the World Series.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Orioles will be sending outfielder Austin Hays to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for reliever Seranthony Dominguez and center fielder Cristian Pache.
Dominguez has been a reliable arm out of the pen for a few years now, but is in a bit of a rut this season. He's been a bit unlucky, though, as his xERA is much lower than his actual ERA. He's still a flamethrower who can strike a lot of guys out if he figures things out.
Pache is a defensive-first outfielder who hasn't done much at the plate this season.
He currently has a slash line of .202/.288/.269 through 50 games this year. He does better against southpaws, but is almost useless against right-handed pitching. This could be an interesting rotational add that provides a nice glove off the bench.
In terms of what they gave up, Hays was not an every day guy. He's solid, with a low-to-mid .700s OPA for the past few seasons, but was expendable.
Baltimore basically swapped bench outfielders with the Phillies in exchange for a needed bullpen pitcher. They might have gotten a downgrade regarding the position player, but did that to add a difference maker in the bullpen if they can mix Dominguez.