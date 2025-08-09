When will the Orioles debut their top prospects?
The Baltimore Orioles have been the biggest disappointment in baseball this year, falling woefully short of the preseason expectations that were placed on them.
Coming into the year, they were viewed as a playoff contender with the chance to compete for a World Series if a few things went their way.
There was a risk with the offseason strategy they used to fill out their starting rotation, but the expectation was that a lineup overflowing with young, productive players would carry the team until pitching help could be added at the deadline.
While that plan did make some sense, nothing went as planned for the Orioles.
Early-season woes led to a massive hole being dug, which they were unable to climb out of, leading to Baltimore being a surprise seller.
They made the most of a tough situation, flipping several players ahead of the MLB trade deadline for some very solid assets.
Centerfielder Cedric Mullins, designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn, outfielder Ramon Laureano, infielder Ramon Urias, starting pitcher Charlie Morton and relief pitchers Bryan Baker, Gregory Soto, Andrew Kittredge and Seranthony Dominguez were all traded.
A farm system that was steadily dropping in the ranks received a much-needed infusion of talent with 16 players acquired in trades and 21 players signed from their 2025 MLB Draft class.
Not only did Mike Elias bring in some intriguing young talent, but prospects who were already on the roster should receive ample opportunities to prove themselves, whether it is moving up in the minor leagues or now getting regular playing time at the Major League level.
Orioles top prospects have earned promotion to MLB
Two youngsters that people are keeping a close eye on are catcher Samuel Basallo and outfielder Dylan Beavers.
The No. 1 and No. 3 ranked prospects in the Baltimore farm system are dominating at Triple-A Norfolk and look ready to receive a shot in the big leagues.
When will they finally get promoted?
That is the biggest question facing the Orioles down the stretch of the season with the playoffs being out of reach.
Elias has shared that both talented prospects are nearing promotions to the major leagues and fans cannot wait to see them join the team.
With a focus no longer being on winning as many games as possible, Baltimore can use the final weeks of the season to evaluate their younger players and see if they can be part of the plan for 2026 and beyond.
Basallo, the No. 9-ranked prospect in all of baseball, turns 21-years-old on Aug. 13 but looks big league ready with a .278/.387/.621 slash line, hitting 23 home runs and 16 doubles with 61 RBI in 297 plate appearances.
Beavers, a first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is also tearing the cover off the ball with a .309/.423/.538 slash line, hitting 18 home runs, 14 doubles, two triples and stealing 22 bases with 50 RBI.
Both have nothing left to prove at Triple-A and await their next challenge: being called up to The Show.