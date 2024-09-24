Where Does Baltimore Orioles Staff Rank Among MLB Postseason Peers?
Though the Baltimore Orioles pitching staff doesn't look like anyone expected it to at the start of the season, they still are among the best in the postseason.
Chad Jennings and Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic put out their rankings of the best pitching cores in the upcoming MLB playoffs. The Orioles finished as one of the best groups in the league, taking the fifth overall spot.
Their ranking, though, seems dependent on an injured pitcher coming back from an injury.
"In this scenario, Grayson Rodriguez returns from the injured list to pitch in at least a bulk role in the playoffs. He’s a difference-maker, and without him, Baltimore would drop a spot or two in these rankings," said the writers. "If Rodriguez doesn’t return in time to be a postseason factor, the Orioles could divide their bulk innings among Dean Kremer, rookie Cade Povich and surprisingly impactful journeyman Albert Suarez."
Rodriguez is certainly important to the success of Baltimore as a third guy in the rotation. He had a 3.86 ERA over his first 20 games this season with great strikeout numbers and an above average walk rate.
They have some other guys that should have fans feeling good, though, even if the second-year hurler doesn't make his way back.
Corbin Burnes has the top spot in the rotation locked down, which is one of the few things that has gone to plan.
Burnes seems to have calmed down from his rocky stretch as he's posted back-to-back scoreless seven-inning outings with a 1.08 overall ERA for September. He's also been solid as a playoff arm in the past, but hasn't been a part of a meaningful run since 2018 out of the bullpen.
Zach Eflin will be the second guy in the postseason rotation no matter what, as he's been elite since the Orioles acquired him at the trade deadline.
Eflin has a 1.88 ERA over his last six starts with minimal walks allowed.
The biggest weakness has been the bullpen, with a near bottom of the league staff ERA of 4.61 in the second half.
Craig Kimbrel has already been sent packing in favor of Seranthony Dominguez in the closer role.
Dominguez has been dominant in October so far in his young career, which Baltimore will hope to see continue.
Keegan Akin, Yennier Cano, Matt Bowman and Gregory Soto will likely see most of the work as they have been the only reliable arms down the stretch.