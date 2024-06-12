Orioles’ Corbin Burnes On Pace To Make Major Team History

Corbin Burnes is on pace for:



-Best ERA by an Orioles SP since 1972 (Palmer)

-Best WHIP by an O’s SP since 1968 (McNally)

-Best FIP by an O’s SP since 2007 (Bedard)

-Best GB% by an O’s SP since 2004 (Ponson)

-Best LD% by an O’s SP since 2010 (Guthrie)