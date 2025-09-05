Which starters should the Orioles pursue in free agency?
If the Baltimore Orioles want to return to contention next season, they need to upgrade the starting rotation.
The Orioles have seen encouraging developments from their staff down the stretch, with Trevor Rogers blossoming into an ace and the duo of Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells returning from their respective injuries. Nonetheless, it's clear that there is room for improvement, especially with Grayson Rodriguez not having thrown a single pitch since July 31, 2024.
Last offseason, Baltimore lost Corbin Burnes in free agency and most of their lesser options to replace him (Charlie Morton, Kyle Gibson, Tomoyuki Sugano) failed to make up the difference. This coming offseason, the Orioles will make sure they don't make the same mistake.
Fortunately, there are plenty of intriguing rotation options available in free agency. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, there are as many as nine high-caliber starters who will be looking for new contracts (10 when including pitchers posted from Japan), and many of them could be good fits in the Charm City.
In particular, Heyman tabbed Framber Valdez, Dylan Cease, Michael King, Zac Gallen, and Chris Bassitt as possible fits for the Orioles.
Framber Valdez, LHP, Houston Astros
Of all the starting pitchers available in free agency, Valdez might be the best one as he's dominated over the last several seasons in Houston. Since entering the starting rotation in 2020, the 31-year-old southpaw has toed the slab 149 times and boasts an impressive 3.17 ERA, 3.32 FIP, and 1.16 WHIP in 950.1 innings of work (as of September 5, 2025). Valdez is renowned for being a ground ball machine, with his heavy sinker allowing him to establish a 61.6% ground ball rate and a meager 0.67 HR/9.
Dylan Cease, RHP, San Diego Padres
Cease is having a bit of a down year with an inflated 4.81 ERA through 28 starts and 146 innings, but nobody can doubt his pedigree and past success. Last year, the righty struck out 224 batters in 189 innings, and in 2022, Cease was runner-up for the AL Cy Young Award with a 2.20 ERA, 3.10 FIP, and 227 strikeouts over 184 frames. One of the best strikeout pitchers in the game today, Cease is only 29 years old, so he's still in the middle of his prime.
Michael King, RHP, San Diego Padres
Despite being held back by injuries this year, King has blossomed since his transition from the bullpen to the starting rotation. In 2024, his first full season as a starter, the 30-year-old logged a 2.95 ERA and 201 punchouts across 173.2 innings; he's also looked great in a limited sample size in 2025, with a 2.81 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 57.2 innings. The injuries are something to keep an eye on with King due to his transition to starting being fairly recent, but it's clear that he can handle the role.
Zac Gallen, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks
It's been a tough season for Gallen, who currently has a 4.77 ERA. But he's looked a lot more like himself since the All-Star break, pitching at least six innings in eight of nine starts with a 3.40 ERA, 3.44 FIP, and sparkling 1.08 WHIP. The 30-year-old is also just two seasons removed from being a Cy Young finalist, as he pitched over 200 innings and struck out 220 batters while walking just 47. If he can rediscover that form, he'd be an ace for almost any team.
Chris Bassitt, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays
During the Orioles' futile attempt to make up for losing Corbin Burnes, they sought veteran pitchers who could slot into the middle of the rotation. Ironically, Bassitt would fit that bill perfectly as he hits the market this year. The 36-year-old has a ton of experience and still is a good strike-thrower, walking just 46 batters while striking out 154 in 156 innings. He's a bit more prone to serving up homers, but compared to Morton and Gibson, Bassitt looks like he still has something left in the tank.
Who should the Orioles go after?
Any of these options would be an upgrade to Baltimore's rotation, which looks to be in much better shape next year with a healthy Bradish, Wells, and Rodriguez, in addition to the emerging Rogers. Going after Valdez, Cease, King, or Gallen may give the Orioles the clear-cut ace they had with Burnes last year (with Bradish/Rogers being a strong No. 2 and No. 3), while pursuing Bassitt is a much better way to strengthen the depth of the staff compared to what the Orioles did last winter.
Of course, the Orioles won't only be looking at rotation arms. The loss of Felix Bautista will surely need to be addressed by grabbing an elite closer, while the powerful but still young lineup can use a veteran bat. But the rotation is the most pressing need at the moment, and fortunately, Baltimore can't really go wrong this time around.