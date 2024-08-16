Who Overtook the Baltimore Orioles As Best Farm System in MLB?
The Baltimore Orioles have had one of the best farm systems in baseball for the last few years. In fact, since the middle of 2022, MLB Pipeline has ranked them as the best in the league. However, they have graduated so many prospects over the last couple of years. While the system is still considered great, it's not what it used to be, and dropped out of the number one spot.
They didn't fall too far, though, only slipping two spots to number three in baseball. They have the number one prospect in baseball with Jackson Holliday, as well as numbers 10 and 11 in Coby Mayo and Samuel Basallo.
Unlike past seasons, those are the only three on the top 100 list. For example, at the end of 2023, Baltimore had six players in the top 100, and all of them but Holliday have graduated.
However, despite there being just three Orioles players in the top 100, these three are very highly touted, which helps to carry the load of them still being ranked this high. In his second stint in the majors, Holliday has looked more the part with a .909 OPS since his return on July 31.
Mayo, on the other hand, was just optioned back to the minors after struggling in his debut stint in Baltimore. However, both he and Basallo have had breakouts in 2024.
"There’s obviously still a lot to like about this system," said MLB Pipeline.
Vance Honeycutt, the Orioles' 2024 first round pick, didn't make the top 100, but was vaulted all the way to fourth in their system. Honeycutt, while exciting, will need to get a handle on his swing and miss problems. If he can prove that he can do that in pro ball, he will boost the system even more.
Outside of Honeycutt, the system is still a deep one. It's full of players like Enrique Bradfield Jr., who is an elite runner and defender. There are also high celing pitchers in Cade Povich and Chayce McDermott.
Risers, such as 17-year-old Stiven Martinez and outfielder Jud Fabian are in the 10-20 range, but are still exciting.
Although the Baltimore system has taken a hit, not being ranked number one for the first time in a couple years, the system hasn't tanked. It's a testament to the player development program the Orioles have put together, which has been shown by their quick turn around since 2019.