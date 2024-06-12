Baltimore Orioles Veteran Returns To Lineup With A Bang
Welcome back, Jorge Mateo.
The Baltimore Orioles infielder was activated from the 7-day injured list on Tuesday and immediately returned to the starting lineup against the Atlanta Braves. It was his first game back since suffering a freak injury on June 2, when he was hit in the head by teammate Cedric Mullins' bat while standing in the on-deck circle.
Batting sixth and playing shortstop for only the second time all season, Mateo showed no signs of rust and provided an immediate boost. In his first at-bat in the bottom of the second, the 28-year-old veteran launched an 0-2 pitch from Braves starter Max Fried into the Orioles' bullpen in left-center for a three-run homer, giving his team an early 3-0 lead and sending Camden Yards into a frenzy.
The long ball was even more impressive given that Mateo isn't known for his power. While he's currently enjoying his best offensive season to date, the homer was just his fourth of the season and first since May 23. He has a career .374 slugging percentage and just 28 career four-baggers in 420 games, as he's always been more of a speedster than a slugger.
The big fly was Mateo's only hit of the game (he went 1-for-3), but it was more than enough on a night where Atlanta failed to score any runs. Even with team leader Gunnar Henderson out of the lineup for the first time all season (he finally took a rest day), Baltimore rolled from there as Albert Suarez and four relievers combined for a five-hit shutout.
The 4-0 win was the Orioles' fifth straight victory and improved their record to 44-22. They're now 15-4 over their last 19 games despite being in one of their toughest stretches of the season.
Mateo's return couldn't come at a better time for Baltimore, which still has two more games against the Braves before the Philadelphia Phillies come to town for a three-game series this weekend. The Orioles will need all hands on deck against the team with the best record in the National League, especially their starting shortstop.