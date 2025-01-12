Yankees and Orioles Could Be Trade Partners After Latest Development
The Baltimore Orioles are still in the mix for another starter. The plan is for them to find an ace but with limited options, the Orioles might have to settle with another mid-tier arm.
Unless Baltimore makes a trade, there aren't many aces for the taking. If anything, the Orioles should expect to get a decent No. 2 or 3 option with the players still on the free agency market.
Regarding trade candidates, Baltimore has the pieces to make a blockbuster trade. The Orioles farm system isn't what it was just a few months ago, but it's still one of the top systems in Major League Baseball.
If they aren't willing to move on from marquee prospects, they could make a trade with a team in the American League East.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Yankees "are willing" to eat some of Marcus Stroman's $18 million salary.
"The Yankees are still trying to trade Marcus Stroman and are willing to pay down his $18M salary. Should they save money there, the Yankees would have more to spend on an infielder — though don’t expect Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado."
Stroman wouldn't be the perfect addition for Baltimore. However, if the Orioles want an arm who could come in and give them decent innings, Stroman could help with that.
He was an All-Star in 2023, and while he isn't elite by any means, he's an average big league arm, which would help Baltimore right now. The trade could make sense depending on how much the Yankees would send in a deal.