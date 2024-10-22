Yankees Could Pursue Baltimore Orioles All-Star Slugger in MLB Free Agency
The Baltimore Orioles are watching the culmination of the postseason from their couches once again as despite the first back-to-back playoff appearances for the franchise in nearly 30 years, they failed to win a game in both seasons and remain without a playoff win since 2014.
Baltimore took a step back in the wins department in 2024 after just the sixth 100-win regular season in franchise history in 2023, battling through numerous injuries throughout this season to make the first Wild Card spot at 91-71. As the Orioles get set to re-tool and try to improve headed into 2025, two huge names loom over what their offseason will look like in superstar ace Corbin Burnes and of course All-Star slugger Anthony Santander and whether or not Baltimore can bring back one or both of the two.
But the status of a division rival who just so happens to be the most coveted player in all of free agency could loom over the Orioles' ability to keep the power hitting Santander. In what would be an absolute nightmare scenario for Birds fans, Michael Brakebill of FanSided named Santander as a possible replacement for Juan Soto if the New York Yankees are not able to keep the superstar.
"Switch-hitting Anthony Santander is a good fit for Yankee Stadium not only because of his ability to hit from both sides of the plate but also because the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium would be ideal for him, given that his power has come chiefly against southpaws," Brakebill wrote. "Santander presents a nice consolation prize for losing the perennial MVP candidate in Soto."
Simply put, Baltimore cannot let this happen. While Burnes - rightfully so - is going to be be the priority over Santander if it works out that they can only keep one, the Yankees have to be a factor in the back of general manager Mike Elias' mind. If it starts to look like Soto could move on from the Bronx - which is beginning to feel less likely every day this New York World Series run goes on - Elias cannot let his star end up belting home runs against his team for the next half decade.
The Yankees remain the biggest threat to any sort of Orioles hopes at a deep run in the postseason, and allowing yourself to become weaker while they become stronger is not something winning franchises do.