The Orioles lineup for the start of this four-game series with Seattle begged certain questions.

With neither of the team’s dynamic catching duo starting Monday– Adley Rutschman just getting an overabundance of rest as is always the case and Samuel Basallo, apparently, learning to toughen up on the bench, as though he clearly has looked uncomfortable swinging (abdominal) and what the team now says is a growth on his wrist, (sounds fairly painful), rookie skipper Craig Albernaz remained adamant in his pre-game remarks to the media that the 21-year simply needs to learn to fight through this adversity in a more forthright manner.

Yeah, it was going to be one of those nights at Camden Yards, with Colton Cowser batting cleanup and an experimental look 1-9, as this overly-analytical front office loves to meddle. And to their credit the Orioles (31-36) did scrap and claw and smallball their way to a few runs – which has become a new norm - but couldn’t produce nearly enough against a quality pitching staff in a 6-3 loss. The Mariners slumping slugger first-baseman Josh Naylor produced a grand slam and the O’s slugging first baseman, Pete Alonso, managed only a sac fly and a strikeout in two at bats with the bases loaded.

"Going into it we knew we had to grind and force them to work (on the mound) and we did that," Albernaz told the media after the game. "We just couldn’t come through with the big blow."

The Orioles loaded the bases early on starter Emerson Hancock, who hit Blaze Alexander and walked two, as the Birds have become much more patient at the plate the last month with a walk rate approaching the top five. Alonso’s fly ball was all .the "damage" they could do with the opportunity. however, and they left 10 runners on base in total.

Baltimore did not threaten again until down, 5-1 in the 7th, when again walks and HBPs keyed the charge. Mayo, who saves his walks for key spots, took a base on balls and Alexander alertly let a ball travel and whacked it opposite field, then Mariners reliver Matt Brash went full Nuke LaLoosh and pretty much hit the bull (go watch “Bull Durham” kids).

Brash plated a run with a wild pitch and then nailed on-base machine Taylor Ward with a sinker (he had no idea where it would end up). Then he walked Gunnar Henderson and appeared to walk in a run with Alonso taking a high pitch ruled a ball. The M’s still had a challenge however, and the ball barely caressed the top of the zone. Albernaz opted not to pinch hit either of his catchers with the bags still loaded and Cowser grounded out.

Oriole killer Randy Arozarena got his third hit of the game to help Seattle take a 6-2 lead, and the Orioles blew their last chance to make it interesting in the 8th. Alexander drove in a run with another stellar at bat and there were two on when Basallo pinch hit and tattooed a ball to deep dead centerfield; somehow this turned into an inning-ending double play.

Rodriguez, who has an elite arm, caught the apparent-homer-turned-apparent sac fly and threw to second, where Alexander was tagging up to reach. Upon replay review it was ruled Alexander was thrown out at home before Holliday, who was in the middle of a low IQ that helped cost the game Sunday, could get home to score.

"Holliday did an outstanding job of running hard through home plate," Alexander said. "Blaze has to read the throw and get back to first."

That sequence, folks, is The Elias Way in a nutshell.

Growing Pains

The Orioles yo-yoed young starter Trey Gibson back up from AAA again with Chris Bassitt the latest aging Orioles pitcher to hit the Injured List, and hopefully he gets a chance to stick around longer. He gave up some loud contact but held Seattle in check through two spins through the lineup, and then things got away from him a bit in the 5th.’

Gibson, making just his third start after being shuttled around, surrendered a few singles to the shallow outfield, the Mariners content to push the ball around instead of try to kill it. Seattle tied it on a sac fly and Albernaz yanked his starter with two on and two outs in place of struggling reliver Anthony Nunez.

"We knew runs were going to be at a premium," Albernaz said of the decision. "Gibson was falling behind guys … He was giving up some loud contract as well.".

Nunez was getting overexposed in high-leverage spots and had been reduced to mop up duty on the latest road trip. This spot still felt critical, even in the mid innings, and after walking Rodriguez Nunez made a decent pitch up and in to Naylor, who muscled it just enough to get over the shallow right field wall, just 358 feet but good for four runs.

Bird Seed

Albernaz said Bassitt will go for further opinions on his lower back issue and would not offer a timeframe on how long he might be out, though it will be at least 15 days on the IL. Injured starter Dean Kremer will throw a live BP this week, the team announced, while injured closer Ryan Helsley continues to throw bullpens and they say he is nearing a return … Basallo stayed in the game to catch the 9th, while Rutschman got the full day off … Arozarena went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the game; he entered Monday having started 59 career games against the Orioles with a .306/.361/.554 slash (.915 OPS!), with 16 homers and 46 driven in.

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