The Orioles Embrace Of Smallball Has Saved Their Season As Much As Anything Else

On Saturday afternoon the Orioles trailed by two runs in the top of the eighth at Toronto and their best player, Gunnar Henderson, as powerful as anyone in baseball, fouled off a bunt attempt to open the inning.

It didn’t work out, though he ended up hitting a single anyway, but revealed so much about an Orioles offense that isn’t as feast-or-famine as in the past. It’s more multi-dimensional, and small ball - hardwired into the Guardians team where O’s manager Craig Albernaz was a bench coach - helped stabilize a season that was spiraling away last month. There are a number of key factors the Orioles would love to carry over from their turnaround the past two weeks; some will be out of their control but tactics like running more and paying small ball to score runs certainly are.

Maintaining a staff ERA in the top five in baseball, as it’s been over this 10-6 stretch would be ideal heading into a four-game series with the suddenly-hot Mariners at Camden Yards. But that might not be feasible. Having incredible comebacks for walk-off wins, like the three that punctuated their recent 10-game homestand, would be wonderful … but might not be pragmatic to count upon.

But there are strategic areas in which this ballclub has made substantial gains. The Orioles have become less awful defending the infield dirt – Sunday aside - while the outfield defense remains their potential undoing and must be addressed (Enrique Bradfield, Jr. as soon as he’s healthy).

And while the game-winning blasts from Colton Cowser or go-ahead homers from Coby Mayo certainly resonate days and weeks later, the Orioles gains running the bases and being more aggressive, their embrace of sacrifice bunts and walking and just spraying the ball the other way with men on base has made them far more enjoyable to watch.

The Mariners pitching remains their superpower, they have the second-best rate of allowing home runs in the American League and these may be lower-scoring games ahead. Continuing to attack teams and press their defenses with this recent approach must continue.

Sacrifice City

Last year the Orioles ranked dead last in MLB, averaging .02 sacrifice hits per game. This season they are 11th in the league at .15. A year ago at this time, they has two sacrifice bunts all season; this season they are top 11 in baseball with 10, with sparkplugs like Blaze Alexander and Leody Taveras diversifying the offensive approach.

The Orioles had four sac bunts all of last season, people, when a plodding offense cratered. They are going to have multiple players go over that figure this season. They are forcing teams to bring the corners in with greater regularity and opening up lanes for hitters and they are making opposing defenders think more than in years past.

Just Get On Base

Taylor Ward became the prototypical leadoff guy that no one could have seen coming, getting on base over 40% to compensate for a down power year. Taveras has reached base 35% of the time and after a horrible April Alexander is getting on base 33% of the time for the season. All of that is excellent.

The Orioles, as a team, are walking 10.2% of the time (the Yankees led MLB with that exact total last season); last year the Birds ranked 22nd in MLB (8%) and the lack of even league-average on base has been a failure of the Mike Elias era. It seems to be finally nudging in the right direction.

It needs to continue.

Run The Right Way

Albernaz rightfully ripped the team some after getting swept in Tampa in mid May, with the Rays taking extra bases everywhere and the Orioles looking lethargic and stoic. This has been a brutal team on the bases for years, and they still get picked off way more than an MLB team should. But they are showing strong signs going first to third more lately and displaying much more aggression overall.

Last year the Orioles had a -2 baserunning overall run value (19th in MLB), per Statcast; this year they have a +2 rating (tied for 8th) and we saw it again Sunday with Jackson Holliday (batting 8th where he belongs and looks so comfortable) stretching for a triple. Pete Alonso isn’t super athletic and he’s here to hit home runs but he’s set a great example with his hustle and smarts on the basepaths (apart from getting picked off, himself, in a critical spot).

The Orioles no longer have elite base stealers like Jorge Mateo and Cedric Mullins on the roster like they did at this time last year, and Henderson isn’t leading off nearly as much and not running as much, yet they are right near last season’s pace at trying to run. Baltimore had 56 stolen base attempts at this point last year and have 49 this season.

And they are making major gains reducing the double plays (and with Jeremiah Jackson, their team leader in that department, now in more of a bench role with Holliday back, perhaps it stays tamped down). A year ago they had 49 GIDP already, sixth-most in MLB, and this year they are 13th with 41.

If they keep this up, and can keep from hemorrhaging runs in the field, then the inevitable ebbs and flows from their rotation might not feel as extreme. Because it’s hard to imagine this pace maintaining and signs are already showing it won’t.

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