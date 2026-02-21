Adam Jones' 1-Word Craig Albernaz Verdict Speaks Volumes

There is a lot of optimism about what Craig Albernaz can accomplish in his first season as the Baltimore Orioles' manager.

The Orioles hired Albernaz near the end of October, in what was the first big move in what ended up being a very busy offseason. While this move initially drew attention because Albernaz doesn't have any experience as a major league manager, the opinion among the baseball community is that this was a great hiring, given that Albernaz has a sterling reputation from his past jobs, including during his time as an associate manager for the Cleveland Guardians.

And pressure is on for Albernaz to produce success for the Orioles, given how much President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias did to improve their roster (particularly the team's lineup) through free agency and via trades this offseason.

Craig Albernaz | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Adam Jones Speaks on Craig Albernaz's Orioles Impact

One former member of the Orioles' organization who is worth impressing is outfielder Adam Jones, who played for Baltimore from 2008 to 2018.

Jones was a five-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a 2013 Silver Slugger Award winner during his Orioles tenure, and he was inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame in 2025. He is currently considered one of the greatest outfielders in Baltimore Orioles history.

Jones (who works as a special advisor to Orioles President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias) has been around the Orioles spring training as a guest coach and spoke with MASN's Roch Kubatko about what he's seeing so far.

Orioles’ center fielders of past and present: Adam Jones and Colton Cowser chopping it up on the field. pic.twitter.com/9Z777PTWbn — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) February 19, 2026

“Team’s looking good. The vibes are great. The attention to detail is great. The work on the back fields is great. Attention to detail, and that’s what you want. You want to get to work, that’s what we’re here for. It’s our jobs. So yeah, get to work," Jones said of the year, per a February 21 article from Kubatko.

When asked about his initial impressions of Albernaz, Jones simply said, “Energy.”

He then added, “He brings energy, he bring confidence, and he’s letting his coaches coach,” Jones said. “He’s letting the experience of his coaching staff take over, and I think he’s running a really good camp so far. It’s my third day here, they’ve only been here for a week in general, but it’s crisp, and the guys seem to [be] moving in the right direction.”

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Adam Jones (10) | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Albernaz getting Adam Jones' blessing bodes well for where Baltimore is headed.

