Orioles Exploring Trades for Promising Infielder, per Insider

The Baltimore Orioles have a ton of quality options in their infield heading into the 2026 regular season.

It's never a bad thing to have depth, especially when these players are versatile and could potentially play multiple positions. And this has already proven to be important, given that star infielder Jackson Holliday suffered a broken hamate bone in his hand and could miss Opening Day. This leaves an opening at second base that will likely be filled by somebody who is already on Baltimore's roster.

Baltimore has a surplus of talent at first base. They already have both Ryan Mountcastle and Coby Mayo at the spot, signed star slugger Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal in free agency, and could potentially slot both Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo in there when either of them isn't catching.

Because of this surplus, there was a lot of speculation that Mountcastle would be traded this offseason, as his value on the market would be solid despite his relatively disappointing 2025 campaign.

However, it now appears that Mountcastle isn't the only first baseman Baltimore is gauging trade interest for.

Insider Reveals Orioles Are Testing Cody Mayo Trade Market

In a February 14 article, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Orioles "continue to explore trades" for both Mountcastle and Coby Mayo as this offseason continues to develop.

Hearing that Mayo is now being included in potential trade talks is fascinating. He was the franchise's No. 4 overall prospect in 2024 and made his MLB debut in August of 2024. The 24-year-old played in 85 games for the Orioles in 2025 and hit .217 with a .687 OPS with 11 home runs.

While Mayo hasn't made much of an impact for Baltimore to this point, he's still a talented player with his best days ahead of him. However, there's no doubt that Mayo's trade value has diminished compared to when he was a top prospect, if only because he hasn't proven himself at the big leagues yet.

Just because Mayo and Mountcastle are on the trade block doesn't mean they're sure to get dealt. Yet, the fact that President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias is looking for potential suitors shows that Jackson Holliday might not be the only person in the Orioles' infield who isn't available to compete once Opening Day arrives.

