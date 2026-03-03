Why 2026 Is a Make-or-Break Season for Adley Rutschman
In this story:
There may be no player on the Baltimore Orioles who needs a big season more than Adley Rutschman.
The 28-year-old will be entering his fifth year with the Orioles, with just one more year of team control remaining after this season. Rutschman was the start of a new era for Baltimore after being drafted first overall by the team in 2019.
He debuted in 2022 and instantly looked like a rising star and a cornerstone piece for the Orioles for the next decade. That narrative only continued as he earned All-Star honors in both 2023 and 2024.
But then, when everything seemed to be trending upward, something changed after the All-Star break in 2024. After a strong first half, Rutschman struggled mightily down the stretch, slashing .207/.282/.303. Neither he nor the Orioles seemed overly concerned, believing 2025 would bring a return to form. It didn’t.
Last season, Rutschman slashed .220/.307/.336 with just nine home runs in 90 games. He dealt with multiple oblique injuries that may have contributed to the dip in production. However, the growing sample size has started to raise real concerns about his future as a star player.
Adding even more pressure to the situation is Samuel Basallo. The Orioles’ top prospect is major league–ready and expected to cut into Rutschman’s playing time behind the plate. If Basallo proves to be the real deal and Rutschman continues to falter, his grip on the starting job could loosen quickly.
The good news? The underlying metrics still believe in him.
According to Statcast, Rutschman actually improved in several key areas compared to 2024. He lowered his chase rate by 7.2% and hit the ball harder, posting an average exit velocity of 89.4 mph. His barrel rate also climbed to 7.5%, up from 6.1%, matching his 2023 mark. The contact quality suggests the foundation is still there.
Maybe the inconsistency was simply the result of those nagging oblique injuries at multiple points in the season. But 2026 won’t allow for more “maybes.” If Rutschman can return to his All-Star form, it not only boosts the Orioles’ playoff chances, it reestablishes him as one of the best catchers in baseball heading into his contract year in 2027.
If he still wants to be the player this organization builds around, 2026 has to be the season Adley Rutschman leaves no doubt.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Thomas Kelson is an intern for the Mets On SI site (part of Sports Illustrated) and a junior at Rutgers University majoring in Journalism and Media Studies with a specialization in sports journalism. He has previously written for smaller independent blogs, including his own website, where he covers baseball and other sports topics. Passionate about all things baseball, Thomas brings a sharp eye for analysis and storytelling to his coverage. You can follow him on Twitter/X @Tommy_Kelson.