Baltimore Orioles called best fit for star ace pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles now have their manager in Craig Albernaz and once he fills out his new coaching staff the team can then focus on adding players on the free agent and trade market.
One soon-to-be free agent that Jim Bowden of The Athletic called a best fit for the Orioles is ace lefty starter Framber Valdez.
Valdez is coming off a season for the Houston Astros, where he went 13-11 with a 3.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 187 strikeouts and a 3.8 bWAR in 192 innings (31 starts) in 2025.
Valdez, 32, has been one of the most consistent starters in all of baseball dating back to the 2021 season and would be a major impact at the top of the Orioles' rotation.
Since debuting for the Houston Astros in 2018, Valdez has gone 81-52 with a 3.36 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 1,053 strikeouts in 188 appearances (166 starts).
Valdez is arguably the best starter available in this year's free agent class. He also comes along with proven postseason success and is an elite ground ball pitcher, meaning he should age well on a long-term deal.
Bowden is predicting Valdez to receive a six-year, $190 million contract in free agency. In addition to the Orioles, the other teams that were called best fits for Valdez include the Mets, Astros, Braves, Cubs, Padres and Giants.
Orioles' Rotation
Adding Valdez would be an elite acquisition and give the Orioles one of the best starting rotations in all of baseball when healthy.
If they bring in Valdez, the Orioles would have the southpaw to pair with Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer and Tyler Wells.
The Orioles' pitching staff was decimated by injuries in 2025, but should have all of their starters back on the mound and ready by spring training.
Baltimore has been lacking a true ace atop their rotation since Corbin Burnes departed in free agency for the Arizona Diamondbacks last winter. Inking Valdez would fill that void left behind by Burnes and push the Orioles back into the conversation as AL playoff contenders once again.
However, the glaring dilemma here is the projected contract to land Valdez. It's a bit out of character for the Orioles to splurge that heavily on a player in free agency, let alone a starting pitcher on the wrong side of 30.
That being said, the Orioles have a young group of core position players and cannot waste their window to contend coming off a poor season. Valdez would be a major step in rebuilding their pitching staff.