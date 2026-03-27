Baltimore Orioles Finalize Extension with New Starting Pitcher

The Baltimore Orioles have just made a major splash.

The Orioles have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $68 million extension with starting pitcher Shane Baz, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal buys out Baz’s remaining three arbitration years and two free agent seasons.

Baltimore acquired Baz in December through a trade with their division rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays.

BREAKING: Right-hander Shane Baz and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $68 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Baz, 26, joined the Orioles in a trade from Tampa Bay this winter and is poised to get a big payday coming off his first full healthy season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 27, 2026

Baz, 26, is entering his fifth major league season. Once a top pitching prospect, many viewed the right-hander as a future ace. However, injuries have derailed much of his career.

He made just six starts in 2022 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery, then required Tommy John surgery later that season that cost Baz all of 2023.

He returned in 2024 and appeared in 14 games, looking much like his old self by posting a 3.06 ERA across those outings. Last season marked his first full year in the majors, as he made 31 starts. However, Baz struggled, recording a 4.87 ERA and a bWAR of less than 1.0.

Despite those results, the Orioles paid a steep price to acquire him. They traded top prospects Caden Bodine, Slater de Brun, Michael Forrett, Austin Overn, and a Competitive Balance Round A pick.

What the Shane Baz extension means for the Orioles

Baz is a popular breakout candidate among analysts and fans this season. Many view the right-hander, coming off a fully healthy year, as primed for a big season. Clearly, the Orioles do as well.

It’s also worth noting that Baz pitched in a Triple-A ballpark last season at George M. Steinbrenner Field. He allowed 18 of his 26 home runs at home and posted a 5.90 ERA there. On the road, Baz looked much sharper. He recorded a 3.86 ERA over 84 innings and held opponents to a .227 batting average.

Locking up Baz gives the Orioles insurance for a rotation with limited long-term stability. Trevor Rogers becomes a free agent after this season, and his recent performance points to a big payday. Kyle Bradish remains under contract for two more seasons after this year. Meanwhile, Chris Bassitt and Zach Eflin are both on one-year deals.

Committing this kind of money to Baz over five years is certainly a gamble for the Orioles. However, with his potential still untapped, it could pay off.

Baz will make his first start of the season on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.