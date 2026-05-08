Three Things to Watch in Baltimore Orioles Weekend Series vs Athletics

The Baltimore Orioles return home after a seven-game road trip, which saw the team lose five of those seven games. They got swept by the Yankees and then won two of three from the Marlins in Miami.

Now, they have a tough test against the Athletics, who are looking to keep their lead at the top of the AL West. This will be a battle of two offenses that have a lot of firepower, and the weather should be sunny all weekend, allowing for offenses to thrive.

Here are three things Orioles fans should be watching for this weekend.

Is the Offense Really Back?

May 6, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) rounds second base after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The offense made a rare appearance in Miami this week, totaling 19 runs in three games. Pete Alonso looks like the player the Orioles thought they signed, Adley Rutschman is fully back and has been smashing baseballs, and even players like Coby Mayo, Samuel Basallo, Dylan Beavers, and Jeremiah Jackson have been regular contributors.

Gunnar Henderson still has an average that makes you cringe, but others have picked up his slack.

The Athletics may have a powerful offense, but their pitching is almost as bad as the Orioles', allowing a 4.57 ERA this season, 22nd in baseball. The Orioles need to get to some home cooking and use Camden Yards to their advantage. Normally a very hitter-friendly park, the O’s need to take advantage of it and put up some runs. If they can throw up another 19 runs in the series, their chances will look pretty good despite the pitching struggles.

Can the Pitching Keep the A’s at Bay?

Apr 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Shane Baz (34) heads for the dugout after being pulled in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Speaking of pitching troubles, the starting pitching did not look abysmal in the Marlins series. In the A’s series, Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz, and Chris Bassitt are scheduled to make starts. Bassitt had started to turn things around, but then he gave up four runs in four innings against the Marlins. If Bassitt can find some consistency and throw up a quality start, that will go a long way.

Shane Baz has not looked good. He is sporting a 4.99 ERA and coming off a start against the Yankees in which he gave up five runs in 5.2 innings with five walks and four strikeouts. For someone who was a marquee signing and extension this winter, he is highly underperforming. If Baz cannot get it together, the A’s will mash against Baz. The one good thing Baz does offer is that he will eat innings no matter how good or bad he is on a given day. He has recorded at least 16 outs in all but one of his starts this season, which is needed for a pitching staff as beat up and worn down as the O’s is.

That brings us to Friday’s starter, Kyle Bradish. He has a 5.03 ERA and has not given up fewer than two runs in any start this year except for one. He struggles to go over five innings, and he struggles to keep men off base, allowing three or more walks in six of his starts.

The A’s have a top 15 offense in all of baseball and will look to take advantage of the warm weather, a hitter-friendly park, and a pitching staff that is struggling mightily at the moment. If the O’s have any hope, it begins with their pitching.

This Will be a Home Run Derby

Apr 24, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) greeted by outfielder Taylor Ward (3) following his two-run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Referring to the pitching issues and the stout offenses, you can expect this weekend to be somewhat of a home run derby. Nick Kurtz, Tyler Soderstrom, and Shea Langeliers are all power hitters who will have no problem putting the ball in the air and potentially over the fence.

Meanwhile, Pete Alonso and Gunnar Henderson have been hitting long balls all year, and that will need to continue. Colton Cowser has been one of the worst hitters in baseball, but there is a chance he can begin to see the light this series. Taylor Ward may have an opportunity to get on an extra-base hit tear yet again.

With two terrible pitching staffs, a friendly hitter’s ballpark, and offenses that are already powerful, expect a lot of runs all weekend long. Just hope that the Orioles are the ones doing more scoring than the Athletics do.