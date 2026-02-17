Why Zach Eflin’s Spring Focus Matters More Than His Results

This spring training is a crucial one for Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zach Eflin, who was re-signed on a one-year, $10 million deal with a 2027 mutual option in the offseason.

The right-hander is coming off a lumbar microdiscectomy procedure from August of last season that prematurely ended his campaign.

So, while it's easy to get caught up in results during camp, Eflin's health should be the main focus as he attempts to make an impact in the Orioles' rotation in 2026.

Zach Eflin is facing hitters for the first time since he underwent back surgery in August.



Here he is striking out Samuel Basallo on a breaking ball, though it came a few pitches after he hit Basallo in the foot with a slider. pic.twitter.com/HBu0c3yUH6 — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) February 16, 2026

Eflin has been facing hitters in live batting practice so far in Orioles' camp. He figures to build up enough to make several spring training starts to prepare for the regular season. And the Orioles will be counting on him to remain on the mound.

Eflin was the Orioles' Opening Day starter in 2025, but his injury riddled season didn't go as planned beyond that point. Prior to undergoing surgery, Eflin had an abysmal season last year, where he went 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 50 strikeouts and a -0.3 bWAR in just 71.1 innings and 14 starts.

Eflin pitched hurt last season, dealing with lower back discomfort that landed him on the IL on three separate occasions. This ultimately led to his season-ending back surgery last summer.

When healthy, Eflin had a strong season in 2024 for the Tampa Bay Rays and Orioles. With Tampa, the righty produced a 4.09 ERA in 19 starts before getting traded to Baltimore in which he compiled a 2.60 ERA in nine starts. This resulted in a 10-9 record and 3.59 ERA overall on the season between both clubs.

Eflin, 31, had his best year in 2023 for the Rays, where he recorded a 16-8 record, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 186 strikeouts and a 3.6 bWAR in 177.2 innings and 31 starts.

The Orioles will be hoping he can replicate this type of showing this upcoming season, recapturing his previous form before his back injury derailed his 2025 campaign.

The Orioles' rotation currently features: Eflin, Kyle Bradish, Trevor Rogers, Dean Kremer, Shane Baz and Chris Bassitt. Unless they go with a six-man unit, one of these arms could be the odd-man out and shift to the bullpen this season.

For his career, Eflin has gone 68-67 with a 4.28 ERA and 922 strikeouts in 1073.2 innings across 10 big league campaigns.

