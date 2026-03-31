Chris Bassitt Gets Blunt About Orioles Debut

Chris Bassitt's Baltimore Orioles debut was one to forget.

The right-hander allowed four runs on six hits and four walks over 4.1 innings, striking out only three. He also committed a first-inning throwing error that led to a run in Baltimore's 5-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday.

All four runs against Bassitt came in the first two innings, and he needed 60 pitches to get through the first two frames. Bassitt threw 100 pitches before being pulled in the top of the fifth with one out.

Chris Bassitt Reflects on His Baltimore Debut

Oct 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) speaks in a press conference before game five of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following the loss, Bassitt was brutally honest about his performance.

"Execution-wise today, I was awful," Bassitt said. "Definitely not happy eating as many innings as I did,... only going four and a third was not great."

Chris Bassitt was pulled in the fifth inning of tonight's contest.



The veteran evaluates his outing. pic.twitter.com/4IavADlVRJ — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) March 31, 2026

Despite settling down to throw 2.1 scoreless innings after a shaky start, Bassitt's command was never consistent. He threw just 61 of his 100 pitches for strikes, allowed four walks, and hit Jake Burger in the fourth inning.

Limiting walks has been a strength for Bassitt over his 12-year career, maintaining a 2.9 BB/9 rate. However, his walk rate has been less than ideal since last August. In ten regular-season starts since August 3, Bassitt has walked at least two hitters in all but one start in that span.

Another stat to note is Bassitt's length. In his last ten regular-season starts, Bassitt has pitched at least six innings just twice. Last season with Toronto, he pitched 170.1 innings in 32 games (31 starts), his lowest mark since 2021.

Yet the upside of that is Bassitt's durability. The 37-year-old pitcher has stayed healthy, making at least 27 starts in each of the last five seasons.

Bassitt signed a one-year, $18.5 million contract with the Orioles in February, and the team is relying on him to be a dependable innings eater. Although Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish headline the rotation, Baltimore brought in veteran arms like Bassitt to provide durability and depth to its rotation following a 2025 season plagued by injuries.

The good news for Bassitt is that there is a lot of baseball left to be played. Although his first Orioles start did not go as well as he had hoped, Bassitt remains a big part of Baltimore's starting rotation.

Bassitt will look to bounce back in his next start, which will likely come over the weekend in Pittsburgh.

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