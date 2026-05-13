Trevor Rogers Struggles Continue in Baltimore Orioles 6–2 Loss to New York Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles winning streak was snapped in a 6-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Regression to the mean a statistical phenomenon where there are a number of high or low variables that move closer to the average as time goes on.

This can be said for Orioles starter Trevor Rogers, as the team’s preseason ace hasn’t had a quality start since April 7, when he went six innings, allowing two runs (two earned) on six hits, while striking out six batters. Since then, he’s had four consecutive outings where he’s pitched less than six innings and in three of those outings – he’s gone less than five innings pitched.

Tuesday night was more of the same for Rogers as he pitched four innings, allowing six runs (six earned) on six hits, two home runs, walking three batters and notching just three strikeouts. It was his first start after returning from the Injured List due to an illness.

Rogers is now 2-4 on the season with a 5.77 earned run average through 34.1 innings pitched. Prior to his strong 2025 season with the Orioles where he went 9-3 with a 1.81 ERA through 109.2 innings in the Major Leagues, he struggled mightily with the Orioles in 19 innings pitched following his acquisition from the Miami Marlins in 2024 with a 7.11 ERA in four games.

Yankees get the best of Rogers

It all began with Yankees slugger Paul Goldschmidt hitting his fourth home run of the year on a deep fly to left field to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. New York jumped back onto the board with Cody Bellinger grounding into a force out to score Austin Wells and move Aaron Judge to third base in the top of the third. Amed Rosario singled toward third base to score Judge. Trent Grisham then hit a three-run homer on a line drive to center score both Bellinger and Rosario for a 6-0 lead at the end of the top of the third.

Baltimore’s offense finally got going in the bottom of the sixth with Taylor Ward scoring on a Samuel Basallo single to right field. Tyler O’Neil promptly doubled to score Basallo to cut the lead to 6-2, but that would be it for the Orioles in the scoring department.

The Orioles used four more pitchers after Rogers – further taxing the bullpen. 31-year-old lefty reliever Josh Walker made his Orioles debut, pitching two innings, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts. Yennier Cano relived him to pitch an inning and allowed just one hit. Andrew Kittredge had a clean inning of relief work with no hits allowed, followed by Tyler Wells pitching an inning, allowing one hit, two walks and striking out one batter.

New York starter Will Warren nearly finished his night with a quality start, pitching 5.2 innings, allowing two runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk, while striking out six batters. He earned the win.

The Orioles will take on the Yankees to conclude their three-game series at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday at Camden Yards. Kyle Bradish is set to take the mound for Baltimore, while Max Fried is getting the start for New York. Baltimore will then head to Washington for the Beltway Series against the Nationals on Friday.