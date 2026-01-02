ESPN expert predicts Baltimore Orioles will win World Series

Anybody who has been keeping up with the current MLB offseason knows that the Baltimore Orioles have already come away as clear winners.

The Orioles addressed their need for a closer by signing Ryan Helsley, who appears poised for a bounce-back 2026 campaign after struggling with the New York Mets down the stretch last year. Mike Elias added a ton of power to the lineup by trading for Taylor Ward (who hit 36 home runs with the Los Angeles Angels last season) and by signing Pete Alonso (who hit 36 home runs with the Mets in 2025) to a five-year, $155 million contract.

Read more: Why Jackson Holliday looks poised for breakout 2026 Orioles season

Baltimore also bolstered their starting rotation by trading for Shane Baz and re-signing Zach Eflin. And it seems that the front office is still keen to sign either Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, or Ranger Suarez, who are the three best starting pitchers available in free agency.

Perhaps expectations should be tempered for a team that finished in last place in the AL East last season. Yet, one must not forget that the Orioles were one of baseball's best teams in the 2023 and 2024 regular seasons, respectively, before bowing out in the playoffs. The club's talent is undeniable, and certainly seems positioned to make a deep run in the postseason if Baltimore's best players perform up to their standard.

Aug 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Orioles receive bold 2026 prediction from ESPN MLB expert

ESPN MLB analyst Eric Karabell took his Orioles optimism a step further, as he revealed that his bold prediction for the 2026 season was that Baltimore would win the World Series in a January 2 article.

"The Orioles finished last in the AL East in 2025, but their 75 wins were the most for fifth-place entrants. Since then, the franchise added a crew of veterans around their young corps," Karabell wrote.

"Gunnar Henderson should return to his 2024 form. Trevor Rogers may continue with his 2025 form. Top prospect Samuel Basallo will be a breakout star. The Orioles aren't messing around, and don't be surprised when Jackson Holliday becomes a legit AL All-Star and he makes a 30/30 run," he added.

Orioles potential 2026 lineup

Jackson Holliday 2B

Jordan Westburg 3B

Gunnar Henderson SS

Pete Alonso 1B

Adley Rutschman C

Taylor Ward LF

Colton Cowser CF

Dylan Beavers RF

Samuel Basallo DH



Is this the best lineup in Major League Baseball? pic.twitter.com/ajQS4EQ2dJ — ZFarm (@ZFARM_) December 10, 2025

Orioles fans won't find any issue with this bold prediction. However, Baltimore securing a postseason series win (or just winning a postseason game) should constitute a successful season, as that has alluded them since the 2014 campaign.

But the franchise might as well aim for that World Series title.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles