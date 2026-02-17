Former Orioles’ Catcher Joins Baltimore’s Front Office

Robinson Chirinos' tenure as a member of the Baltimore Orioles will continue.

Chirinos concluded an 11-season MLB career in 2022, when he appeared in 67 games for the Orioles as the backup catcher behind a rookie Adley Rutschman. He retired "with a heavy heart" on May 3rd, 2023.

The statistical peak of Chirinos' career came between 2014 and 2019, during which he spent five consecutive seasons (2014-2018) with the Texas Rangers and one season (2019, aged 35) with the Houston Astros. Among all American League catchers during that span, Chirinos places fifth in games played (528), sixth in hits (389), fifth in home runs (83), and fourth in RBI (251).

Last season, Chirinos served as the Orioles' bench coach, his first post-retirement role in professional baseball. Now, less than four months after the Orioles announced that Chirinos would not return as bench coach for the upcoming 2026 season, the Venezuelan steps into a new role: he will be a special assistant within the organization's Baseball Operations and Player Development department.

Robinson Chirinos has rejoined Orioles as Special Assistant, Baseball Operations & Player Development.



In this role, Chirinos will support players, coaches and staff across the lower levels, providing leadership, mentorship and reinforcement of organizational philosophies. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) February 17, 2026

As reported by Andy Kostka in his article for The Baltimore Banner, Chirinos' retirement was announced alongside a public expression of his desire to be the manager of a professional baseball team one day.

His post-playing career thus far - one season as a bench coach, and now entering a front office role - could represent a slight shift in focus in regard to Chirinos' long term goals. Nonetheless, he is still just 41 years old, and has plenty of time to continue adding valuable MLB-level work experience to his resume.

Like many other bench coaches around MLB, Chirinos was a former player who was lauded throughout a long playing career for his outstanding baseball IQ, work ethic, and communication skills. But unlike other bench coaches (and bench coaches who became managers), Chirinos did not cut his teeth as a coach in the minor leagues.

Robinson Chirinos will serve as Special Assistant, Baseball Operations & Player Development. In this role, Chirinos will support players, coaches, and staff across our lower levels, providing leadership, mentorship, and reinforcement of organizational philosophies. #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) February 17, 2026

With the role of bench coach increasingly serving as the key "final step" for aspiring big-league managers, Chirinos' jump straight from former player to Orioles bench coach was unusual. As a result, within the context of his previously stated long-term goal of becoming a manager, this move from bench coach to front office assistant is a considerable gear shift for Chirinos.

Essentially, in his new role, Chirinos will spend considerable time assisting Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias in regard to scouting and player development, particularly within the team's farm system.

