Trevor Rogers Makes Bold Claim About Orioles Rotation

During his February 10 appearance on the "Exit 52 Podcast", The Baltimore Sun's Baltimore Orioles beat reporter Jacob Calvin Meyer made a bold claim about the kind of pitcher Kyle Bradish could be this season.

"Cy Young candidate," Meyer said when asked what he expects out of Bradish this year. He later added, "I think if you go back to basically the second half of 2023, since that point, on basically a per-pitch basis, he has been one of the five or 10 best pitchers in the American League. It's just, he got hurt and missed over a year."

"If you had to ask me who's going to accrue more Wins Above Replacement in the next three years, him or Framber Valdez, I would take Kyle Bradish," he added. "That's how high I am on Kyle Bradish. He's that good. And so I do think they have a legitimate number one starting pitcher with him."

Perhaps this was some wishful thinking from somebody who covers the Orioles for a living and might be a bit biased. But there's no doubt that Bradish is a very talented pitcher who has the potential to be elite if he can stay healthy.

The same thing can be said about Trevor Rogers, who proved just how elite he can be after returning from an injury in the middle of last season. He was arguably the American League's best pitcher in the regular season's second half, as proven by his 1.81 ERA in 18 starts.

Trevor Rogers Sends Confident Message About Orioles Pitching Staff

There's no question that Rogers is confident about what he, Bradish, and the rest of Baltimore's rotation can do this season, which was conveyed in a quote he had on the "Early Birds Podcast".

“You look at the five guys that we have, man, I’d put this starting rotation up against anybody in the league and we’re going to have success. … The guys that we have now are some of the best in baseball," Rogers said, per an X post from the podcast.

On the first day of Spring Training, optimism abounds. Do you agree with Trevor Rogers' assessment? pic.twitter.com/Uifc3VzE8D — Early Birds Podcast (@SunEarlyBirds) February 11, 2026

The fact that President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias hasn't added a frontline starting pitcher (yet) suggests that he feels a similar way as Rogers.

But talking is one thing. Baltimore's staff will need to go out and prove that any hype around them is well warranted once the 2026 season begins. And that will start with Rogers and Bradish.

