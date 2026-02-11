Mike Elias Hints Orioles Rotation May Not Be Finished

When speaking on MLB Network on February 6, ESPN MLB insider Jesse Rogers painted a clear picture of what he believes the Baltimore Orioles' next move will be after losing out on Framber Valdez.

"When you're willing to spend over $100 million, or around $100 million, this late in the offseason, that perks my ears up a little bit. Like, okay, this [Orioles] team is still looking, right? We assume they'll take that money and invest it in other starting pitchers. They certainly could use one," Rogers said.

"There's no doubt that the Orioles could use another arm. Could they pivot to Zac Gallen and lure him from the West Coast? That would be my choice if I'm the Baltimore Orioles," he added. "So I don't know exactly where [the Orioles] go, but they've got to take that money and use it on a pitcher."

Rogers' sentiment makes a ton of sense. While some are bullish on the current 1-2 punch of Kyle Bradish and Trevor Rogers, the bottom line is that both of those guys have a lengthy recent injury history, and therefore might not be counted upon to pitch an entire season or be at full strength once the playoffs arrive.

And teams need an ace that can be trusted if they're to succeed in the postseason.

Mike Elias Leaves Door Open on Orioles Rotation Additions

Nobody knows this better than Orioles President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias. And he relayed as much when speaking with the media on February 10, which was relayed in an X post from Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.

"I think we have a very good rotation — talented group of guys and external additions. ... I think it's a very strong group. We're staying plugged in with trade and free agent markets, so there's still a possibility," Elias said on the state of the Orioles' rotation.

This isn't anything too surprising to hear from Elias, especially since he has been talking about wanting to add a frontline starter to the rotation throughout the offseason.

But it shows that he isn't resting on his laurels of what has already been a successful winter, and still seemingly believes that his team needs that ace-caliber arm to truly turn them into World Series contenders. And many would agree with this sentiment.

