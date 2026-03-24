Former Orioles Infielder Believes Team Should Extend Dean Kremer After Minors Option

On March 22, news broke that the Baltimore Orioles were optioning veteran pitcher Dean Kremer to the minor leagues.

This move surprised many, given how vital Kremer has been to Baltimore's starting rotation in the past six seasons. He has produced a 4.26 ERA over 671.2 innings in 126 games (123 starts) over that time and remains one of the most reliable pitchers in baseball.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Mike Bordick Shares Strong Dean Kremer Opinion

Former Orioles infielder Mike Bordick (who was with the team from 1997 to 2000) was the guest on a March 23 episode of "The Ryan Ripken Show" and spoke about Kremer's demotion.

"I think everybody in this industry feels bad for Dean Kremer right now. Listen, we was a workhorse, and has been a workhorse for this team. I mean, more games started than anybody over the past four or five seasons. I mean, he's as reliable as they come. I guess the only knock on him, is like, the month of March and April haven't been very kind to him," Bordick said, per an X post from Ripken.

"So hopefully he gets that out of his system, because his Earned Run Average is below four in all the starts after that. So, I just hope, mentally, he can kind of keep it together, and appreciate this as just a way to get more extra work in, keep his strength up, and come back as a starter down the road," Bordick continued.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

"It's gonna be tough, though, if there isn't any kind of injury. But one thing that does happen is you keep your bullpen strong... The bullpen, I think, is a big question mark for this team. You know, the hope is [that] Dean goes down there with the right kind of attitude, he helps guys like [Cade] Povich, and some of the other arms that are down there as well, he gets his work in, and the opportunity will come up, and Dean Kremer will once again be a part of this organization this year.

"I don't know if it bodes well for an extension; I don't know if Dean Kremer would want to come back after being sent down. And after this year, he might have an opportunity to check it out. I think the Orioles, man, they should offer him a two or three-year deal right now, just as we speak, to kind of make him feel a little bit better. Because he is one of the most reliable pitchers in baseball, and has been for a number of years now," Bordick concluded.

Mike Bordick gave us his thoughts on Dean Kremer getting sent down to the minors as well: https://t.co/oAVZkgVVWs pic.twitter.com/CpNRxCdRny — Ryan Ripken (@ryanripkenshow) March 23, 2026

While Bordick might have been speaking tongue-in-cheek when saying Baltimore should offer Kremer a contract extension right now, it's still an interesting thought.

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