Four Orioles prospects selected as AFL All-Stars
Four Baltimore Orioles prospects have been named to the upcoming Arizona Fall League 'Fall Stars' game this Sunday.
Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. (No. 4 overall prospect), LHP Luis De León (No. 21 overall prospect), catcher Ethan Anderson, and RHP Tanner Smith all earned a spot on the American League roster alongside some of the league's very best prospects.
After a season where Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers, Baltimore's No. 1 and 2 overall prospects (respectively), made an impact on the big-league club, Bradfield Jr. remained the club's most high-profile prospect yet to make his MLB debut. But based on the way that the 23-year-old has flown through the O's minor league pipeline, he shouldn't have to wait much longer.
Bradfield Jr. played for four different minor league affiliates in 2025, playing three games of rookie ball before starting with the Aberdeen IronBirds in High-A. From there he was quickly promoted to Double-A where he played in 50 games for the Chesapeake Baysox, before finishing the season in Triple-A with the Norfolk Tides.
On the season, Bradfield Jr. slashed .242/.348/.348 but was sidelined several times with hamstring injuries. Still, the young outfielder came into the fall season with a lot of hype and has delivered thus far. Bradfield Jr. ranks second in stolen bases with 17 in as many games, and is slashing .250/.370/.353 with nine RBI for the Peoria Javelinas.
Also set to appear in the Fall Stars game is Luis De León. The 22-year-old southpaw made his presence felt early on, earning the AFL Pitcher of the Week honor in the first week of the season. This came after his first start for Peoria where he tossed four innings of one-hit ball while striking out seven.
De León was called "the circuit's most impressive arm" in the early going, and he has continued to look good. He ranks third in innings pitched (16.1) and is tied for the most starts with five. Of the four pitchers to make five starts, De León has the second lowest ERA (2.76) and the best record (2-0).
The 6-foot-3 left-hander is coming off of a solid minor league season where he held a 3.30 ERA across 20 appearances (18 starts) at three different levels. De León was terrific after being promoted to Double-A, striking out 24 across his first three starts (16 innings) and boasting a 1.69 ERA. Across his final seven starts, he held a 1.47 ERA with 59 strikeouts.
Despite coming into the fall ranked outside the Orioles' top 30 prospects, the 22-year-old catcher Anderson has recently proved to be one of the club's standout players. Anderson is slashing .323/.411/.468 in 16 games (62 at-bats) while also impressing behind the plate. His only home run of the fall season was a big one, coming in the 8th inning of Peoria's 10-inning victory against the Mesa Solar Sox.
Smith also came into the AFL unranked in Baltimore's pipeline but has put together a strong first half, pitching to 3.52 ERA in seven relief appearances (7.2 IP). The 23-year-old right-hander was selected by the Padres in the 15th round of the 2024 draft out of Harvard, but came over to the Orioles in the Ryan O'Hearn/Ramón Laureano trade. In his first 25 games (37.1 innings), Smith posted a 3.38 ERA with 52 strikeouts.