Gunnar Henderson Open To Extension Talks With Orioles

The time right before Opening Day is unofficially extension season in baseball, with the likes of Cubs' outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Braves' starter Chris Sale signing new deals to stay with their teams for the long haul. The Baltimore Orioles have already taken care of one contract extension with Shane Baz but have several other candidates for new deals, including star shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

Gunnar Henderson homers in Baltimore! 😎 pic.twitter.com/2EN5mkysGP — MLB (@MLB) March 22, 2026

An extension for Henderson isn't an immediate priority for Baltimore, which has team control on him through the 2028 season. It is still good business to discuss a potential extension to mitigate the risk of Henderson leaving as a free agent at that point, so it is good that Henderson told Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner that he is open to extension talks with the Orioles.

Gunnar Henderson on his openness to an Orioles extension: “Any time they want to come my way, I’m open ears. But also my first priority right now is to win ballgames and do whatever I can to bring a championship to the Orioles. All of that [contract stuff] is secondary right now” — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) March 28, 2026

Henderson, who is earning $8.5 million this season in his first year of salary arbitration, indicated that he will listen to any talks the Orioles initiate but his primary focus is winning games now. Most players tend to stay in the moment once the season begins, but that doesn't preclude Baltimore's front office from engaging in talks with Henderson's agent Scott Boras.

Boras tends to take his clients into free agency, which could make sense for Henderson as his profile continues to rise. A star turn at the World Baseball Classic for Team USA helped Henderson's reputation around the game, which could set him up for a nice payday if he were to reach the open market.

How Much A Potential Gunnar Henderson Extension Could Cost

Few true difference makers reach free agency anymore, but Henderson would have a chance if he reaches the market in 2028. Henderson would be only 27 years old and rate as the top position player in his free agent class, putting him in line to receive a hefty long-term contract worth over $300 million.

There is some uncertainty over what the rules of engagement could look like in free agency after the next collective bargaining agreement, which will see owners push for a salary cap. It remains to be seen if that will happen since players are vehemently against a cap, but if one is implemented teams will have an adjustment period to lower their payrolls towards the cap level.

The Boras factor is worrisome in extension talks but it is important to remember that he works for his players, not the other way around. Stephen Strasburg could have cashed in with a huge free agent contract after the 2019 season but directed Boras to negotiate a long-term extension with the Washington Nationals, so that could be something to watch here.

Any potential extension with Henderson would likely want to see Baltimore buy out his remaining arbitration years as well as a few years of actual free agency. The Orioles seemed to get a good value on Baz's extension, but Henderson has a significantly better track record and the knowledge that players like Bo Bichette received an average annual salary of over $40 million on a shorter-term deal.

If Baltimore wants to lock up Henderson for a longer term deal, they probably need to offer somewhere in the neighborhood of $350 million for 10 years. That figure would pay Henderson an average salary of $35 million a year, which is hefty for a franchise that hasn't given out a deal worth more than Chris Davis' $161 million disaster, but he would need a significant incentive to forego testing the market at 27 years old.

President of baseball oprerations Mike Elias has shown a tendency to be proactive, locking up Baz to an extension this spring and giving Samuel Basallo a long-term deal last summer. Having good values on those deals could give Elias the flexibility to meet a hefty asking price from Boras, but it remains to be seen if owner David Rubenstein is willing to shatter the record for largest contract handed out in franchise history.

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